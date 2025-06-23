Baylor star VJ Edgecombe generated buzz ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, as analyst Mike O’Donnell predicted he could be one of the top picks. CBS Sports shared an Instagram post on Monday, with O’Donnell comparing Edgecombe to former NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo. He also implied that Edgecombe could be better.

Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 43.6 % shooting, including 34.0% from beyond the arc last season. He appeared in 33 games and played 32.7 minutes per game.

O’Donnell was candid in his assessment of the freshman guard.

“Every time I watch VJ Edgecombe on film,” O’Donnell said on Monday. “I just can’t help but see Victor Oladipo in his game. Except that I think VJ Edgecombe is going to be better than Victor Oladipo. Absolute stud. I think VJ Edgecombe could even get drafted as high as three.”

O’Donnell believes Edgecombe’s draft stock is soaring, and that he has a real shot at being selected as high as No. 3.

“Somewhere between that three and seven range,” O’Donnell said. “He’s a tough athlete and a dynamic athlete and that’s not a typo, he’s both tough and dynamic.”

The analyst didn’t hold back in his praise for Edgecombe, calling him the best pure athlete in this year’s class. O'Donnell also mentioned his unselfish play and scoring ability on any team. He added that Edgecombe has legitimate All-Star potential and the type of player any team needs.

With the draft fast approaching, many eyes will be on Edgecombe, interested to find out when his name is called.

VJ Edgecombe draws praise from analyst in latest mock draft

VJ Edgecombe’s NBA draft stock rose following a reported strong pre-draft workout with Philadelphia, becoming the team’s top target.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman projected on Sunday that Edgecombe will go at No. 3 overall to the 76ers in his latest mock draft. The analyst highlighted his fit alongside Philadelphia’s star-studded roster.

Wasserman also compared Edgecombe to notable NBA names such as Andrew Wiggins, Victor Oladipo and Iman Shumpert. Wiggins and Oladipo have been All-Stars, while Shumpert was known for his defensive presence during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“VJ Edgecombe versus Ace Bailey has been a debate all season long,” Wasserman said. “Fit could potentially give Edgecombe the edge for Philadelphia, as he'd bring different, needed elements, explosion, defensive quickness and feel compared to Bailey.”

Wasserman believes Edgecombe’s shooting development, coupled with his athleticism and strong analytics, make him an attractive option for Philadelphia.

“Rival teams think the Sixers could be more drawn to Edgecombe's athleticism and superior analytics, as well as his encouraging shooting development,” Wasserman said. “He averaged the same number of 3-point makes as Bailey, who was supposed to be much further ahead in that department.”

The Sixers could add a future All-Star guard to a lineup that already features Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey.

