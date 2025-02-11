VJ Edgecombe Stats - How did the Baylor star fare vs Houston? (Feb. 10)

Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe was perfect in terms of shooting from the floor in his team's Big 12 matchup against the Houston Cougars on Monday. Despite his efforts, the Bears lost 76-65.

In 37 minutes, Edgecombe went a 5-for-5 from the field, including a 4-of-4 line from the charity stripe, which would amount to 14 total points. He also added six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

For the first few minutes of the first period, Edgecombe produced rebounds and pesky defense for his squad. However, he couldn't buy a bucket and was even costing possessions on the offensive end. Eventually, the Bears would be down by six markers, 21-15, midway through the first half.

Off the TV timeout, the freshman seemed revitalized as he continued on with his intangibles and playmaking before finding a line for a dunk for his first score at the 6:26 mark. Edgecombe followed this up with a couple of freebies and a lay-in while a jumper would cap the first 20 minutes off for him. Baylor was still down by eight, though, 38-30.

Edgecombe was all over the place to open the second period, getting more rebounds but was generating turnovers on offense. His scoring and playmaking stayed afloat, however. Despite this, his team trailed 54-45 midway through the half.

Turnovers continued to come Edgecombe's way, but he would return it with made baskets and swipes of his own. While the Bears had chances to knot the fixture up, it was still insufficient.

Here is VJ Edgecombe's full stat line from Monday's loss to Houston.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF VJ Edgecombe 37 14 5 3 2 0 5-5 0-0 4-4 5 1

Despite shooting at a higher percentage, Baylor Bears still lost to Houston Cougars

The Baylor Bears had four starters finish scoring in double figures. Baylor shot 57.9% from the field and 60.0% from three-point range, compared to Houston's 50.9% and 41.7%, respectively.

Perhaps the loss can be attributed to the Bears' lack of ability to stop the Cougars from producing points. Hopefully, they could adjust to this and uncork a conference victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at home.

