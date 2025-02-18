VJ Edgecombe Stats Tonight: How did Baylor star fare vs. Arizona (Feb. 17)

VJ Edgecombe led Baylor's offense despite losing to No. 19-ranked Arizona (18-8, 12-3) 74-67 in a Big 12 Conference clash on Monday at the Foster Pavilion. The 6-foot-5 freshman finished with 24 points, four rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes of action for the Bears (16-10, 8-7).

Edgecombe shot 4-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-6 from the 3-point area. He made his living on the free-throw line, making 11 of 14 attempts that kept Baylor alive in the game.

The Bimini, Bahamas native kickstarted his offense with a dunk off an assist from Langston Love. He followed it up with a 3-pointer that cut Arizona's lead to 13-12.

Edgecombe registered his first assist with a handoff to Norchad Omier, who scored on a jumper to keep Baylor in striking distance. The Bears continued their assault in the next three minutes, taking the lead 22-19 thanks to Edgecombe's two free throws.

The guard would make two more freebies to halt Arizona's 7-2 surge, cutting the deficit to 26-24. However, the Wildcats couldn't be denied as they built a 10-point lead in the closing stages of the first half until Edgecombe made a dunk that reduced the deficit to 41-33.

Edgecombe started in the second half by grabbing a rebound before hitting two free throws that cut Arizona's lead to six, 41-35. The freshman knocked down the back end of his two charities to make it a 57-52 ballgame with 7:04 left. He picked up another trip to the free-throw line and made both shots to make it 61-54 with 5:21 remaining.

Edgecombe's foul-baiting skills successfully put him on the free-throw line for the fourth time. He made both opportunities count and reduced the lead to 63-59. The guard picked up his 20th point on a jumper with 2:44 left, keeping Baylor within striking distance at 65-61.

He made two consecutive layups, reducing it to a one-possession game at 70-67.

Here are VJ Edgecombe's final stats in Baylor's loss to Arizona:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF VJ Edgecombe 34 24 4 2 0 0 6-13 1-6 11-14 3 4

Bears vs Wildcats Game Recap: Arizona holds off Baylor to snap two-game losing skid

Arizona held off a spirited Baylor rally to pick up its 12th win in the Big 12 and move 1 1/2 games behind conference leaders Houston for the regular season title. The Wildcats led by as many as 14 points but the Bears responded with a 14-4 spurt that reduced the deficit to four 55-51 with 7:39 left.

It went down to a one-possession ballgame in the last 25 seconds after VJ Edgecombe made a layup that sliced the deficit to 70-67. However, Caleb Love and KJ Lewis sank both free throws as Baylor couldn't convert on their scoring opportunities in the succeeding seconds to hand over the win to Arizona.

Tobe Awuka led the Wildcats' offense with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Henri Veesaar and Love added 13 each. Anthony Dell'Orso contributed 11 for the Tommy Lloyd-coached team, who shot 28-of-58 from the field.

Norchad Omier, meanwhile, backed Edgecombe's offensive outburst for Baylor, tallying 15 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Jayden Nunn added 10 for the Bears, who will visit Colorado on Saturday. Arizona will face BYU on the same day at home.

What can you say about VJ Edgecombe's performance against Arizona? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

