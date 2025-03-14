VJ Edgecombe Stats Tonight: How did Baylor star fare vs Texas Tech? (March 13)

VJ Edgecombe put up 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block, but it wasn't enough to help Baylor (19-14) pull off an upset over No. 9 Texas Tech (25-7), losing 76-74 in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals on Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The 6-foot-5 freshman shot 4-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line in 36 minutes. Edgecombe did everything he could to help the Bears come back from 15 points down in the first half and steal the game away from the Red Raiders.

The Bimini native had a chance to be a hero following two missed free throws from Christian Anderson but missed his last-second heave as the buzzer sounded.

Edgecombe had five points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in the first half, concentrating on getting his teammates involved early. He recorded three assists in the first five minutes — all of them to power forward Norchad Omier.

He had his first field goal on a layup at the 9:31 mark and made 3-of-4 charities to keep Baylor in the game despite falling behind by 15 points.

Edgecombe contributed six points (all on layups), three rebounds, one steal and one block in the second half, as the Bears closed in on Texas Tech's lead. His quick foul on Anderson brought the guard to the free-throw line where he missed both attempts.

Norchad Omier secured the rebound and passed the ball to Edgecombe who heaved a prayer but missed the game's final attempt. Here are VJ Edgecombe's final stats in Baylor's loss against Texas Tech:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF VJ Edgecombe 36 11 7 5 2 1 4-13 0-3 3-4 2 3

Bears vs Red Raiders Game Recap: Baylor rally falls short as Texas Tech moves on to the Big 12 Championship semifinals

Texas Tech escaped with a two-point win over Baylor to qualify for the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship on Wednesday night. The Red Raiders blitzed the Bears early, scoring 21 points in the first 4:48 minutes of the game.

The lead ballooned to 47-32 on a Darrion Williams' jumper with 2:56 left in the first half, and Texas Tech settled for a 52-39 advantage at the half. Baylor reversed the story in the second half, playing good defense to limit the Red Raiders to 24 points while dropping 35.

Norchad Omier, VJ Edgecombe, Jayden Nunn, Robert Wright III and Jeremy Roach conspired to put up a last-ditch Bears' comeback, but timely baskets from JT Toppin, Kevin Overton and Elijah Hawkins gave Texas Tech some breathing room going into the crucial moments of the game.

Toppin led the Red Raiders with 26 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks, while Williams added 14 points, eight rebounds and one assist. Hawkins and Kerwin Walton added 12 each for Texas Tech, who's set to meet the winner of the Arizona-Kansas quarterfinal pairing in the semi-finals on Friday.

Norchad Omier finished with a game-high 29 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks for Baylor. Jayden Nunn was the third player in double figures for the Bears, with 10 points, five rebounds and one steal.

What did you think about VJ Edgecombe's performance against Texas Tech? Let's know your views in the comments section below.

