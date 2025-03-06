Vladislav Goldin stats tonight: How did Michigan star fare vs Maryland (March 5)

Vladislav Goldin put up a 20-point, 15-rebound double-double but that wasn't enough to help the Michigan Wolverines (22-8, 14-5) come back from a double-digit deficit, falling short to the Maryland Terrapins (23-7, 13-6) in a Big Ten Conference clash on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center.

The 7-foot-1 Russian big man shot 8-of-17 and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line to go along with three assists in a 36-minute effort. However, turnovers negated a good shooting night for the Dusty May-coached team as they allowed Maryland to capitalize on these errors, resulting in 12 steals and 21 turnover points.

From the tip, Goldin worked hard to help Michigan build an early 14-7 lead, tallying four points and three rebounds. But the Terrapins' defense in the next 11 minutes proved too much for the Wolverines to handle, allowing them to take over the game on a 26-8 spurt that handed the visitors a 33-22 lead at the half.

Goldin had six points and six rebounds in the first 20 minutes and he knew he needed to pick up his performance to pull off a come-from-behind win in front of the home crowd.

The Russian big man made his move in the second half, piling up 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists, helping Michigan reduce the deficit to as low as two points with 6:51 left. However, the Terrapins held on, scoring timely baskets to keep the Wolverines at bay and set up the six-point win.

Here are Vladislav Goldin's final stats in Michigan's loss to Maryland:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Vladislav Goldin 36 20 15 3 0 0 8-17 0-1 4-4 3 2

Wolverines vs Terrapins Game Recap: Maryland escape with six-point win over Michigan

Maryland held off a fiery second-half surge by Michigan to secure a crucial Big Ten Conference win over Michigan on Wednesday. The Terrapins led by as many as 12 points early in the second half but the Wolverines orchestrated a 9-1 run that reduced the deficit to three with 9:39 remaining.

Maryland's lead was chopped down further after Roddy Gayle Jr. slammed it in to cut the Terrapins' lead to 54-52 at the 9:03 mark. Danny Wolf helped the Wolverines knock on the lead again with a triple, turning it into a 59-57 ballgame.

But Julian Reese's four points and Derik Queen's two free throws hiked Maryland's lead to eight with 2:33 remaining and made it a three-possession game, which was enough to give the No. 13 Terrapins a crucial win over the Wolverines who dropped to their second-straight defeat.

Rodney Rice came up with 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting (including 4-of-9 from the 3-point line). Queen added 17 points and 12 rebounds while Selton Miguel contributed 17 points, two rebounds, one assist and four steals for the Terrapins, who will have Northwestern as their last opponent in the Big Ten regular season on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Danny Wolf finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Wolverines, who will conclude their regular season campaign against Michigan State on Sunday.

What did you think about Vladislav Goldin's performance against Maryland? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

