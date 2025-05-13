Vols coach Rick Barnes wins the prestigious Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award

Rick Barnes has added a prestigious award to his list of accolades. On Monday, Tennessee basketball announced that the coach received the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award.
"Coach Barnes has been recognized by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame as the winner of the prestigious Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award," the caption read. "The award is presented in response to his remarkable impact on UT's culture, character and development."
The Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award is given out to one individual a year and is presented by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in honor of legendary Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt.
Barnes has won the award after spending the last decade with the Volunteers and guiding the team to seven NCAA tournament appearances. Under his leadership, Tennessee won the 2024 SEC regular-season championship and has made it to the Elite Eight two years in a row. Barnes is the winningest coach in program history.
Barnes was previously named Naismith Coach of the Year in 2018 and was nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024.
Rick Barnes' coaching career before Tennessee
Rick Barnes spent the past 10 seasons at Tennessee, but his head coaching career spans nearly four decades. Following assistant coaching stints at Davidson, George Mason, Alabama and Ohio State, Barnes returned to George Mason to serve as head coach in the 1987-88 season.
After leading George Mason for one season, Barnes took over as head coach at Providence. He coached six seasons, making it to three NCAA Tournaments and winning a Big East Tournament Championship in his final season.
Barnes broke into the Power conferences when he became Clemson's head coach ahead of the 1994-95 season. He led the Tigers for four seasons, making three straight March Madness appearances, before beginning his famous stint at Texas.
The veteran head coach is probably best known for coaching the Longhorns from 1998 to 2015. Barnes brought Texas to the NCAA Tournament in all but one season. He picked up three Big 12 regular-season championships and led the Longhorns to the 2003 Final Four.
Barnes had made a name for himself as a successful college coach long before taking over at Tennessee, but his achievements with the Vols were fitting for his latest accolade.
