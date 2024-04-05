"What a hire!": Fans in high spirits after USC appoints Eric Musselman as new head coach replacing Andy Enfield

Eric Musselman has been named the head coach of the USC Trojans. He will replace the departing Andy Enfield, who accepted a job filling the same position with the SMU Mustangs. The school announced the hiring of the former Arkansas Razorbacks head coach in a tweet on Thursday:

"OFFICIAL: The Muss Bus is rolling into USC! @EricPMusselman is our new head coach!!"

Fans of the program expressed plenty of excitement for the move.

"What a hire!" @laporte_logan tweeted.

Khalif Battle, who spent the 2023-24 season playing for Musselman on the Arkansas Razorbacks, tweeted:

"Congrats Coach, Well Deserved"

@DrewRob59190973 praised USC athletic director Jen Cohen:

"Great hire for SC!! AD Jen Cohen is a Freakin Rock Star!!!"

@dgjjstkkb suggested that Musselman is not a good offensive coach:

"Arkansas fan here. Muss is definitely not a good Offensive coach. He kinda lets the players do whatever they want on offense & he coaches defense. So it just depends on the team & how they play well together. If they are decent on Offense, you’ll be alright"

@josh_willhoite questioned:

"IS @USC_Hoops BACK?!"

@Jack_YB4 believes it is a big-time hire for the Trojans:

"Wow!! Big time hire for USC and love what Muss Buss brings to the table! This is the pLAce to be!! ✌🏾🤞🏾"

@Evanobrien5250 noted that the move should help USC in recruiting:

"Recruiting for USC 📈"

@BrandingHoward praised Musselman:

"Good hire USC coach Muss is great."

What did Eric Musselman say about joining the USC Trojans?

After spending the previous five seasons coaching the Arkansas Razorbacks, Eric Musselman has been named the head coach of the USC Trojans. He expressed his excitement, and desire to make Los Angeles proud, in a press release shared by the school:

"My family and I couldn't be more excited for this incredible opportunity at USC. I am grateful to President Folt and Jen Cohen for the chance to lead the men's basketball program at such a world-class university with a rich tradition of success."

"We will be committed to the development of our student-athletes and upholding the values that make the Trojan Family so special. We will hit the ground running and work tirelessly to make our great alumni, fans and all of Los Angeles proud."

Musselman led the Razorbacks to a 111-59 record over five seasons, with 2023-24 marking the only time he failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. He previously led the program to two trips to the Elite Eight and an additional trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

He spent the previous four seasons leading the Nevada Wolf Pack to a 110-34 record, which included three NCAA Tournament appearances and one Sweet 16 appearance.