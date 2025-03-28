“W sis”: College hoops fans adore Angel Reese’s special outfit in support of brother Julian Reese’s Sweet 16 clash vs Florida

WNBA star Angel Reese was seen rooting for her brother, Julian Reese, ahead of the Sweet 16 clash between the Maryland Terrapins and the Florida Gators in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

The Terrapins' social media handles posted a picture of the 22-year-old sporting a custom-made T-shirt with the phrase 'Juju Sister'. She was wearing an undershirt with the label 'I'm from Baltimore', highlighting their pride in their roots. Later, Julian Reese was also spotted wearing the same 'I'm from Baltimore' shirt on the court during practice ahead of the duel against the Gators.

There were crazy reactions from fans after these images surfaced, and they appreciated Angel's support for her brother Julian Resse.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"W sis," a user wrote

"Love the look," a fan expressed.

"Queen," a fan wrote

"Lover her so much," a netizen shared.

"Family Business," another user stated.

Reactions to Angel Reese's outfit in support of her brother (Image credit: Instagram/espn)

Julian Reese ends his glorious college career as the Gators defeat the Terrapins in the Sweet 16

Basketball runs in the Reese family, and Julian Reese is no different. He joined the Maryland program in 2021 as a highly touted prospect. After four years and endless memories with the Terrapins, the young forward ends his college career after his team succumbed to defeat against the Florida Gators 87-71 in the Sweet 16 round of March Madness.

Ad

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Maryland at Florida - Source: Imagn

Julian came to Maryland as a top prospect, and after a tough first year, he started settling down in his sophomore year and became a regular starter for the team. Since then, there has been no looking back. He established himself as one of the top forwards in the Big Ten and also helped his team reach the second week in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Julian is known for his rebounding at both ends of the floor, his relentless work ethic and overall basketball IQ. He finished his college career with 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three assists. The Terrapins were slightly on the back foot at the end of the first half, but Florida took the game away from them in the second half, registering a dominant win.

He finished the 2024-25 season with decent numbers, averaging 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He has maintained his numbers from the previous campaign and has a lot of quality to shine at the next level in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here