“Waiting on you to hit the court”: LSU fans display support for ailing Last-Tear Poa’s snaps on IG

LSU’s women’s basketball team will be missing one of its regular players for the second straight game. Last-Tear Poa has been ruled out for the No. 7 Tigers’ upcoming matchup against No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday. She was also absent during LSU’s recent win over Texas A&M. The reason behind her absence has not been publicly disclosed.

In her last appearance, she logged just three minutes against South Carolina, attempting a single shot. She was on the floor to start both the second and third quarters but was subbed in and out throughout. Off the court, Poa shared a series of photos on social media, captioning them with a Bible verse:

"Soon you will laugh in places you cried, keep going, God is with you every step you take."

This verse, taken from Psalm 30:5, resonated with LSU fans, who quickly flooded her comments with encouragement. One supporter wrote:

"I’m waiting on you to hit the court."

"WE SUPPORT YOU & Stand by Your Side….. YOU ARE NEVER ALONE, " someone else wrote.

"We love you POA, " another comment reads.

"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28, " someone else said.

"This, too, shall pass. You have to create your reality." one fan said.

"Love you baby, keep training hard and stay strong. We believe in you xxx, " someone else said.

Now in her third season with LSU, Poa has taken the court in 18 games this year, starting in eight. She currently averages 2.3 points per game. Throughout her career with the Tigers, she has made 90 total appearances, contributing 342 points, 109 rebounds, and 65 steals.

Last-Tear Poa's on-court contribution

Poa is known for her defensive skill set and frequently comes off the bench to take on difficult defensive assignments. However, her playing time has noticeably diminished against tougher competition. Following LSU’s latest game, head coach Kim Mulkey was asked about Poa’s absence. To which she responded:

"She is being disciplined for the breaking of a team rule."

Mulkey did not specify what rule was violated or provide a timeline for Poa’s return. Her name appeared in the SEC’s Student-Athlete Availability Report on Wednesday. This has officially confirmed that she would miss the Oklahoma game. This will be the fifth game Poa has been sidelined for this season, including the Texas A&M matchup.

Despite her limited offensive contributions, Poa has been a reliable defensive presence and a steady veteran voice for LSU. Over the 18 games she has played this season, she has averaged 2.3 points and two assists per game. The Tigers will now look to fill the void left by her absence as they continue their push through the season.

