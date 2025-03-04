Wake Forest vs. Duke: Player stats and box score for March 3, 2025 2024-25 

No. 2 Duke continued its strong tune up for post-season play with another easy win, 93-60 over Wake Forest. The Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 in the ACC) still haven't locked up the top spot in the ACC, but they will control their own destiny moving forward. Wake Forest (20-10, 12-7 in the ACC) missed an oppoortunity to solidify its NCAA Tournament situation.

Wake Forest vs. Duke Player Stats and Box Score

Wake Forest

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN E. Reid 14 6 1 0 0 3 4 37 C. Hildreth 0 3 2 0 0 3 2 27 T. Johnson 14 3 1 0 0 2 3 25 H. Sallis 9 5 2 0 0 3 2 32 T. Spillers 7 11 0 0 1 0 1 36 O. Biliew 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 J. Harris 6 2 0 0 0 1 2 24 P. Friedrichsen 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 15

Duke

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN C. Flagg 28 8 7 2 3 1 2 34 T. Proctor 12 4 2 1 0 1 3 24 K. Knueppel 17 5 4 2 0 4 2 31 K. Malauch 4 14 2 0 1 1 2 24 S. James 11 2 2 1 0 0 3 29 I. Evans 8 2 1 0 0 1 2 17 D. Harris 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 C. Sheffield 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 M. Gillis 11 2 1 0 0 0 1 15 N. Begovich 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 P. Ngonba 0 6 0 1 0 1 3 14 S. Borden 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 S. Hubbard 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2

Wake Forest vs. Duke Game Summary

The game remained competitively early. Wake pulled within 14-13 on a Hunter Sallis jumper with 10:46 to play in the first half. Duke reeled off a 14-2 run to take control of the game. A late 3-pointer by Efton Reid pulled Wake within 40-27 at haltime.

In the second stanza, Duke blew the game open. Wake pulled within 42-35, but Duke's 23-6 rally took care of this game. The Blue Devil offense was clicking on all cylinders and the Blue Devil advantage continued to mushroom from there.

Duke was led by star freshman Cooper Flagg. In what will almost certainly be his final home game, Flagg had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. It was another strong performance which may cap an ACC Player of the Year campaign for Flagg.

Frosh Kon Knueppel added 17 points. Tyrese Proctor chipped in a dozen and Sion James and Mason Gillis each added 11 points for the Blue Devils.

Wake was led by Efton Reid, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Ty-Laur Johnson also added 14 points for the Demon Deacons. Wake shot just 33% for the game.

Duke will finish the regular season Saturday at North Carolina. If the Blue Devils win, they will be the top seed in next week's ACC Tournament. Duke is all but guaranteed a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Wake Forest will host Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Demon Deacons can still end up with a top 7 seed and a first round bye in the conference tournament.

