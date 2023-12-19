On Monday, Walt McGrory's family shared the news that the former Wisconsin guard lost his battle with cancer. McGroy died at the young age of 24 and was battling osteosarcoma since 2021.

The guard played 37 games for the Badgers off the bench over four seasons at Madison. He was about to transfer to South Dakota in search of more playing time when he was diagnosed with cancer.

A statement from Badgers coach Greg Card on Monday conveyed the school's deepest condolences to the player's family:

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Walt McGrory, the courage and fight that Walt demonstrated throughout his two-year battle with cancer was an inspiration to us all. Walt never quit.

"Instead, he chose to fight every day and made the most of his circumstances by sharing his journey and inspiring others. Walt was a beloved member of our team and the Badger family, and we will miss him dearly.”

Walt McGrory was part of the Badgers team that won the Big Ten regular season title in 2019-2020.

Walt McGrory family's statement

McGrory's struggles with cancer are well documented, as he and his family provided regular updates on his situation on social media.

In keeping with the player's transparency about his situation, the family announced the sorrowful update with the following statement:

"Walt became one with the Divine on Saturday, December 16, 2023. His soul was freed to continue his great mission - to live and help others live full, healthy lives. Walt has always known there is something greater out there. Something with the full power to shape the world.

"His journey with osteosarcoma was not easy, but it helped him find that ultimate power source. He never gave up on his belief that he and others just like him could heal themselves. His mission has not changed. He is still providing inspiration, love and fight to those who need it. But now he is doing it with the whole power of the universe behind him. Whenever you need more strength in your life, open your heart, and Walt will be there."

Our deepest condolences to the McGrory family. May his soul rest in peace.