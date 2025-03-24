"Walter Clayton for Heisman": $5,000,000 worth Tim Tebow gets national awards twisted in hilarious X post

Tim Tebow won a couple of titles and a Heisman Trophy with the Florida Gators. As Walter Clayton Jr. came up big for Florida in their game against defending champions UConn in the NCAA Tournament, Tebow was calling for the fellow Gator to take home the hardware on Sunday as well… except it was the wrong kind of trophy.

“Walter Clayton for Heisman!! Oh wait… wrong sport 😂 Go Gators!!! 🐊” Tim Tebow said.

Clayton led the Gators with 23 points in their 77-75 victory over the eighth-seeded UConn Huskies in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Moreover, the senior guard came up big with two clutch shots late in the game, including a three with just over a minute left that gave his team a six-point lead.

Walter Clayton Jr. has been the leader for the Gators this season. The senior guard averages 17.7 points, 4.3 assists and a 44.7% shooting efficiency. He also averaged 3.8 boards per game.

The $5 million worth Tim Tebow (per Celebrity Net Worth) is one of the most important athletes in Florida Gators' history. The quarterback won a Heisman Trophy and led Florida to a national title in 2008. He was also part of the team that won the championship in 2006.

The top-seeded Florida Gators will face the winner of the Colorado State vs. Maryland game and are looking for their first national title since they won back-to-back championships in 2006 and 2007.

Their last trip to the Final Four came in 2014 when, ironically, the Huskies eliminated the Gators in the national semifinal. UConn would win the final against Kentucky as well.

Like Tim Tebow, Todd Golden praised Walter Clayton’s performance

Florida head coach Todd Golden was also complimentary of Walter Clayton’s performance against the Huskies.

Clayton Jr. struggled for portions of the game against the relentless UConn defense. However, he responded when the game was on the line, saving Florida’s season down the stretch.

Golden talked about his player in the press conference after the win over UConn.

“What makes Walter so special, just is his ability to stay even keeled regardless of how he's doing, whether it's great or not so great. His ability to continue to lock in and stay the course,” Todd Golden said.

Florida will have a handful of days to get ready before playing in the Sweet 16. Hopefully for the Gators Clayton can give another Tim Tebow-esque performance and lead his team to the Regional Final this upcoming week.

