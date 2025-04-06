Walter Clayton Jr Stats Tonight: How did Florida star perform vs Auburn in Men's March Madness Final Four (Apr. 5)

Walter Clayton Jr. had the game of his life on Saturday, sizzling for 34 points on 11-for-18 shooting, including 5-for-8 from the 3-point line, to lift Florida to a 79-73 win over Auburn in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Final Four at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
The 6-foot-3 senior guard made all seven attempts from the foul line and came up with four rebounds and two assists as the Gators mounted a second-half fightback where they outscored the Tigers 41-27 to secure the victory and the ticket to the national championship final against Houston.
Clayton went to work early, scoring 14 points on two three-pointers, three layups and two free throws, but Auburn had a better start to secure a 46-38 first-half lead. The fourth-year player had one rebound and one assist for Florida in the first 20 minutes.
Clayton, who finished third in the voting for the John Wooden Award behind Johni Broome and eventual winner Cooper Flagg, stepped up for the Gators in the second half, scoring 20 of the team's 41 points that overturned the deficit and clinched the Final Four win.
The Lake Wales, Florida native made six field goals, including three 3-pointers, and five free throws in the second half. He also added three rebounds and one assist for an awesome night for Clayton, who is set to face Houston scorer LJ Cryer in the national championship final.
Here are Walter Clayton Jr's final stats in the Final Four game against Auburn:
Gators vs Tigers Game Recap: Florida outrebounds Auburn to complete come-from-behind win
Florida denied Auburn its first trip to the national championship final with a dominant game from the boards that sealed a six-point win in their Final Four showdown.
The Gators outworked the Tigers in both the defensive (27-21) and offensive (12-9) glass, combining for 39 rebounds and limiting the Johni Broome-led Auburn to just 30 boards. Florida had the better accuracy in field goals making 47.2% of its attempts as compared to Auburn's 43.9%.
The Todd Golden-coached team made Auburn pay for their fouls, making 21-of-30 attempts from the 15-foot line, compared to Auburn's 16-of-23 from the foul line.
Alijah Martin added 17 points for Florida while Thomas Haugh contributed 12 for the Gators, who notched their 35th win this season and will aim to win their third title and first since 2007.
Chad Baker-Mazara led Auburn (32-6) with 18 points, while Johni Broome added 15 points and Denver Jones pitched in with 10 for the Tigers.
