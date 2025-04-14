Kaitlyn Chen summarised her 2024-25 season with an Instagram post on Sunday. Starting off with the final buzzer of the NCAA championship game against South Carolina, the carousel also showcased the guard cutting the net, posing with the team, with her family and friends.

"First and last natty!" she captioned the post.

Fans reacted to Chen's post, flooding the carousel with adorable comments:

"Coolest most talented amazing superstar to ever step on the court you’re so cool i love u🤭," a fan wrote.

"U made it count ms chen," a user added.

"CHEN you feel it?!? Yes! UConn! We love our girl/champion!" another fan commented.

More fans joined in:

"I have never fan girled so hard 🤩🫶🏻," a user wrote.

"I wanna be you when I grow up," a fan added.

"Thank you for choosing UConn! You will always be a husky. 🐺💙," anther user commented.

Fans react to Chen's IG post with Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong and others | @kaitlyn.chen/ig

Kaitlyn Chen came to UConn after playing three seasons at Princeton and averaging 15.8 points and 4.9 assists in her junior year.

However, the guard had to adjust her role with the Huskies as her minutes and touches declined this season. Nevertheless, the veteran role player averaged 6.9 points, 3.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals on 51.4% shooting.

Geno Auriemma on Kaitlyn Chen's draft stock

Kaitlyn Chen is a poised and intelligent guard with the ability to bring structure to a dynamic locker room. However, when eyeing star guards for the big league, plenty of other names come to mind - Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith, Shyanne Sellers and more.

With that, Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts on Kaitlyn Chen's draft stock after UConn's parade on Sunday.

"I think they'll both end up (Chen and Aubrey Griffin), I had actually forgotten that there was three rounds," he said (at 2:58). "Aubrey's still not 100%, so her situation is a little bit different. But, I think the way Kaitlyn played and some of the things that she did, she brings real value to a team."

Kaitlyn Chen has been absent in mock drafts by notable outlets so far. She has also not received an invite from the WNBA to attend the draft. Nevertheless, this does not diminish her chances of being picked as players like Alexis Morris, LaDazhia Williams and Angel Jackson were also uninvited.

