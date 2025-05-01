"Was in response to being a winner at life": $12M worth Dawn Staley takes subtle shot at Geno Auriemma over "statue" comments

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley fired a subtle shot at her UConn counterpart, Geno Auriemma, in response to his previous comments on the Gamecocks honoring alumnae A'ja Wilson with a statue in 2021.
Staley, whose net worth is $12 million per Celebrity NetWorth, let it all out on Wednesday during her statue unveiling ceremony near the Pastides Alumni Center in Columbia. The three-time national champion threw a shade on Auriemma's comments and corrected what the UConn coach believed.
"Contrary to the belief of one of my coaching colleagues, her statue wasn't in response to winning a national championship," Staley said. "It was in response to being a winner at life."
In a speech during the Huskies' championship parade, Auriemma, the winningest coach in college basketball history, commented on the South Carolina Athletics' gesture of memorializing Wilson's achievements on the court by unveiling a statue in front of the Colonial Life Arena.
"Most other places if you win one national championship, they build a statue to you outside the building," the 12-time national champion said. "Here, they won't even let you get to the front of the bus."
Wilson, the 2018 AP Player of the Year, led the Gamecocks to their first national title in 2017. This was also the season the Huskies were ousted in the Final Four.
UConn defeated South Carolina twice this season, including the national championship final that the Huskies won 82-59 on April 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Both teams have fought 16 times, with UConn leading the all-time series, 11-5.
A'ja Wilson sends heartfelt message to college coach Dawn Staley ahead of statue unveiling event
Las Vegas Aces star and South Carolina alumna A'ja Wilson made sure she showed her appreciation to former coach Dawn Staley.
Wilson, who couldn't attend the ceremony due to WNBA training camp, sent a heartfelt message before the event.
"It's amazing. I hate that I'm missing it, but obviously I know she would cuss me out if I was there, not at training camp,” Wilson said.
“It truly just speaks volumes to who she is and what she's done for that whole city of Columbia, the state of South Carolina, women's basketball. It’s deserving. I'm so happy that she finally gets it,” she added.
Wilson, who had a statue unveiled in her honor in 2021, expects the statue would look great and she is honored to be standing together with the three-time champion coach.
