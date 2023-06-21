Washington basketball coaching staff 2023: How Larry Brown impacts the Huskies' coaching staff

Larry Brown is widely considered one of the greatest coaches of all time. He remains the only coach in basketball history to win an NBA championship and NCAA national championship.

Brown, who began his coaching career in 1965, is in talks to join the Washington Huskies' coaching staff, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, who tweeted:

"All signs point to Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown joining Mike Hopkins' staff at Washington, source told @stadium. The 82-year-old Brown was most recently an assistant for Penny Hardaway at Memphis."

Check out Jeff Goodman's tweet below:

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops All signs point to Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown joining Mike Hopkins' staff at Washington, source told @stadium.



The 82-year-old Brown was most recently an assistant for Penny Hardaway at Memphis. All signs point to Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown joining Mike Hopkins' staff at Washington, source told @stadium. The 82-year-old Brown was most recently an assistant for Penny Hardaway at Memphis.

With Brown set to join his 17th college or professional coaching staff, take a look at the impact the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer will have on the Huskies.

How has Larry Brown fared in his coaching career?

Larry Brown began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the North Carolina Tar Heels, his alma mater, after his collegiate career. After taking a break from coaching to play five seasons in the ABA, Brown received his first head coaching job in the league. He briefly coached the Carolina Cougars before becoming the coach of the Denver Nuggets. Brown was a three-time ABA Coach of the Year.

Brown led them into the NBA before taking over as the coach of the UCLA Bruins. He returned to the NBA with the New Jersey Nets. Brown then went on to coach the Kansas Jayhawks, leading them to their second NCAA national championship in program history in 1988.

He returned to the NBA the following season, coaching the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Charlotte Bobcats. Brown was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2001 while leading the 76ers and coached the Pistons to their third NBA championship in franchise history in 2004.

He returned to the college ranks with the SMU Mustangs and spent some time coaching overseas. Brown most recently served as an assistant coach with the Memphis Tigers.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. Brown has a 1098-904 record in the NBA, 229-107 record in the ABA and 262-100 record in the NCAA.

How will Larry Brown impact the Washington Huskies?

Larry Brown will join a Washington Huskies team that was poor on both sides of the ball last season. Washington ranked 245th out of 363 teams in the nation in points per game and 190th in points conceded per game.

Brown is reportedly set to join the coaching staff as an analyst. The Hall of Fame coach has shown an ability to help struggling programs turn things around. The Huskies finished just 16-16 last season and are 101-91 in six seasons under coach Mike Hopkins. Washington has just one NCAA Tournament appearance in that span.

Poll : 0 votes