Washington Mystics rookie Lucy Olsen shares a hilarious reaction as former Iowa teammates Kylie Feuerbach and Jada Gyamfi team up for a commercial

Iowa duo Kylie Feuerbach and Jada Gyamfi linked up for a new commercial, sparking a funny comment from former teammate and Washington Mystics rookie Lucy Olsen. The duo teamed up for an NIL promotion with Club Car Wash.

Feuerbach and Gyamfi shared a joint post on Tuesday, writing:

“Shiny rides and winning vibes ✨🚗 — we’re teaming up with Club Car Wash to keep things fresh on and off the road!”

Olsen had a playful response in the comments.

“Will you guys personally wash my car 🚗,” she wrote, drawing laughs from fans and teammates.

Washington Mystics rookie Lucy Olsen shares a hilarious reaction as former Iowa teammates Kylie Feuerbach and Jada Gymafi team up for a commercial. Image Credit: IG/@kyliefeuerbach and jadagyamfi

The three players were all part of Iowa’s 2024-25 campaign, helping the Hawkeyes reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 23-11 overall record and 10-8 in Big Ten play.

Feuerbach averaged 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while providing solid leadership on and off the court. Gyamfi remained a good depth option, offering energy coming off the bench with a college career-best average of 1.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists.

Olsen only transferred to Iowa for her senior year after a standout career at Villanova, and she made a big impact during her only season with the Hawkeyes. She led the team in points (18.6) and assists (5.1), while also contributing 4.0 rebounds per game.

Olsen declared for the 2025 WNBA draft and was selected by the Washington Mystics. Her performances during training camp and preseason earned her a spot on the roster.

Iowa women’s basketball names new assistant coach

The Hawkeyes welcomed new assistant coach Jasmyn Walker to the team in June. Walker has six years of experience coaching across five programs.

“I am so excited to welcome Jas to our staff,” coach Jan Jensen said. “Jas is a bright, young coach with a skill set that will complement our staff so well. I am thrilled to begin utilizing Jas’ experiences and am looking forward to having her to join our Hawkeye family.”

Jensen will enter her second season as Iowa's head coach, with the aim being returning the program to the national championship game.

