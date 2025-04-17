Washington State transfer Cedric Coward narrows down potential destination to five schools including Jon Scheyer's Duke: Report

After a disrupted season, the Washington State Cougars' guard, Cedric Coward, entered the transfer portal last week. The Cougars star only played in six games before his season was ended by a shoulder injury in December.
On3 analyst, Joe Tipton, revealed on X that Coward had narrowed down his shortlist of teams he was considering to five. They include the reigning national champions, the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Washington Huskies, Kansas Jayhawks and Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils. Accordingly, Coward is also testing for the 2025 NBA Draft.
Before his injury, Cedric Coward tallied 17.7 points on 55.7% shooting from the floor and 40.0% shooting from beyond the arc, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in six games played for the Cougars. According to On3, he is the No. 7 shooting guard and No. 17 overall player in the transfer portal.
On ESPN, draft expert Jonathan Givony's latest mock draft, Cedric Coward was projected to be the No. 55 pick during the 2025 NBA Draft despite missing most of the just-ended college basketball season.
Cedric Coward reveals NBA dream
Before he joined the Washington State Cougars, Cedric Coward played for the Eastern Washington Eagles for two seasons and the Willamette Bearcats (DIII) for one season.
He was prolific at the DIII level, averaging 19.4 points and 12.0 rebounds before moving to the Eagles and averaging 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists which earned him a First-Team All-Big Sky selection in the 2023-2024 season.
During a March 7 interview with the "Spokesman-Review," Coward revealed that he did not expect to return to college basketball and highlighted his NBA dream despite maintaining his college basketball eligibility.
“Not really. I’m going with the expectation of not coming back," Coward said. “There’s a part of me that wants to come back, but most of me wants to go to my goal. That’s making the NBA. I think it’s really a situation for me where I don’t expect to come back.
"And I think a lot of people, although they have that expectation because I am medically redshirted, should see it from a point of view of whatever is best for the individual is what’s best for them. If I get drafted, I get drafted. If I don’t, I don’t, and we’ll see what happens.”
Whichever side he joins, Cedric Coward will have one year of eligibility remaining in college basketball after being granted a medical redshirt after his shoulder injury in December.
