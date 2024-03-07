Washington vs Washington State injury report and predictions, March 7: Latest on Franck Kepnang and more

The Washington Huskies are on the road to play the Washington State Cougars on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Washington is 16-14 and coming off an 82-75 loss to USC at home on Saturday, with tonight's contest their final game of the regular season. Meanwhile, Washington State is 23-7 and ranked 18th in the nation. The school is coming off a 77-65 win over UCLA on Thursday.

Washington vs. Washington State basketball injuries

The Cougars have a clean injury report, while the Huskies have one player on the injury report.

Franck Kepnang, Washington

Franck Kepnang is out for the season with a knee injury, which is the second straight year he has suffered a season-ending setback.

At the time of the injury, Washington thought it would only be a four-to-six-week timeline, but the Huskies ultimately decided to shut him down for the season.

“He wants to play,” coach Mike Hopkins said, via Seattle Times. “He wants to help his team. That’s who he is. He doesn’t want to sit on the side. The guy is a warrior. … He wants to go out and help, but he’s got to also help himself. And he’s got to have people around him that have his best interests, too, and we do. He’s not at 100%, so he’s not playing.”

This season, Kepnang played in 10 games, averaging 8.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He began his college career in Oregon, and after two years with the Ducks, he transferred to Washington.

Washington vs. Washington State prediction

The Huskies are a 6.5-point underdog against the Cougars, while the over/under is set at 149.5 points.

WSU will have its senior night on Thursday, which adds some motivation to its players. The Huskies, meanwhile, have a terrible defense, as they rank 109th in defensive efficiency.

The Cougars should be able to score at will in this game and cruise to a lopsided win to cover the 6.5 points.

Prediction: Washington State wins by 7+ points.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Washington Washington State 0 votes View Discussion