"Wasn't getting drafted" "Had enough of this guy": Fans react as top SEC guard announces withdrawal from NBA draft

Josh Hubbard will play SEC basketball in the 2025-26 NCAA season after the Mississippi State guard announced his withdrawal from the NBA draft on Wednesday.

On3 Sports reporter Joe Tipton broke the news of Hubbard's return to Starkville on Instagram, drawing various reactions from college hoops fans.

Hubbard's move to the NBA didn't get enough traction after he declared for the draft on April 1. He wasn't part of the 75 players invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine earlier this month.

With Hubbard having a slim chance of getting picked in the draft, he is returning to Mississippi State to play another season of college basketball.

Hubbard posted impressive numbers at Mississippi State last season. He led the Bulldogs in scoring, averaging 18.9 points through 34 games. Some fans weren't thrilled, though, that Hubbard opted to play for the Bulldogs again.

College hoops fans reacted to Josh Hubbard's decision to return to Mississippi State after withdrawing from the NBA draft. Source: Instagram/@tiptonedits

"I've had ENOUGH OF THIS GUY NOOOOO," one fan commented.

"He wasn't getting drafted no s**t," another fan pointed out.

"He's legit, would be better at ark," one fan chimed in.

Here are some other reactions.

"He still gives me nightmares from that first meeting between state and bama," another fan replied.

"King is back," one fan shared.

"I lowk like this miss state team," another fan posted.

How Josh Hubbard fared for Mississippi State in the 2025 SEC Tournament

Josh Hubbard and the Mississippi State Bulldogs entered this year's SEC Tournament as the No. 10 seed after finishing the regular season with a 20-11 record. The Bulldogs were handed a first-round showdown with No. 15 seed LSU at Bridgestone Arena.

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (#12) collides with LSU Tigers guard Curtis Givens III (#3) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Photo: Imagn

Mississippi State cruised to victory in that contest, recording an emphatic 91-62 win over LSU. Hubbard starred in that clash, scoring a game-high 26 points. He shot 9-for-19 from the floor and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. The majority of his points came from the 3-point area, with Hubbard going 6-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Mississippi State's SEC Tournament title hopes ended in the next round, though, losing 85-73 to No. 7 seed Missouri. Hubbard led the scoring for the Bulldogs once again, dropping 24 points on 8-for-22 shooting.

