WATCH: $1.2M NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson teases music video of her viral song featuring Lil Wayne

Flau’jae Johnson released her debut EP, 'Best of Both Worlds' in June with nine songs and featuring artists like Lil Wayne, NLE Choppa and 2Rare. The album was received with much love from fans and established Johnson as a skilled rapper.

Her collaboration with Lil Wayne, 'Came Out a Beast', is set to have its own music video that will be released on Monday. The $1.2M NIL-valued (per On3) Johnson shared the news on her social media and shared a clip with it.

Trending

Flau’jae Johnson's biggest influence in her music career is her late father, Jason Johnson, better known by his stage name, Camouflage. Just a few months before Flau'jae's birth in 2003, he was killed in a shooting incident.

“He’s definitely my No. 1 inspiration,” Johnson said to the New York Times. “I get my whole swag from him.”

Her father's death served as an inspiration for most of Johnson's lyrics and she performed the song, 'Guns Down', for her America's Got Talent debut. She made it through the selection process and advanced to the quarterfinals. A year earlier, Johnson had participated in 'Rap Game', at 13 years old.

Since the release of her EP, Johnson has performed at multiple stages, including the ESPY Awards and Boardroom X Coinbase WNBA All-Star party.

Flau’jae Johnson shares how she successfully balances two careers

Juggling two careers is a tough task, but Flau’jae Johnson is seamless in attending schedules for both. Despite the long promotion schedule that comes with an album release, Johnson has also been getting the workouts in as she prepares for her junior season at LSU.

In an interview with the New York Times, she said:

“I’ve been rapping and playing basketball my whole life,” Johnson said. “Now that they see me on different stages, they always ask, ‘How do you do it?’ But it’s like, I’ve been doing it. Turn up in the summer, play basketball during basketball season and then go on about my day.

“You can be talented at multiple things and I don’t think people are used to seeing that,” she added.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she also revealed that basketball has helped her in becoming more disciplined, which in turn helps with her music career.

With the college season about to begin, Flau’jae Johnson will need this devotion as she does not plan on pausing either of her careers anytime soon.

Also read: "Off to a big meeting": $1.2M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson teases collaboration with Jay Z-founded Roc Nation while on a trip to New York

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here