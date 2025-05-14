WATCH: $1.5M NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson flexes casino win in offseason fun with stepdad Ameen

Flau'jae Johnson is having some fun this offseason. The LSU stepped out to the casino with her stepdad, Ameen, who shared pictures and videos of the two on his Instagram story Wednesday.
Ameen posted Johnson gambling and added the song "Robert Horry" by Montana 700. In the photo, the Tigers guard is styled in an olive green T-shirt with a patterned bandana in her hair.
"Paper chaser 4," Ameen's Instagram story read.
Ameen later added clips of himself and Johnson flexing the money they made at the casino. The video of Johnson showing off her cash included the song "California Breeze" by Lil Baby.
The LSU star seems to have had a lucky day at the casino and can add the cash to her impressive overall earnings. According to On3, Johnson is the top NIL earner in college women's basketball with an NIL valuation of $1.5 million. She's got plenty of monetary resources, even when she's not flexing it on Instagram.
Flau'jae Johnson works with top brands for stylish Met Gala look
Johnson's status as a NIL star was recently highlighted as she worked with brands and designers to create a glamorous look for the 2025 Met Gala.
The LSU baller was styled by Sandra Vainqueur for the event and wore a Walter Collection dress. Johnson added jewelry from Grown Brilliance and worked with CoverGirl to create her soft glam makeup look.
"Not the same girl you MET before ❤️#MetGala2025," Johnson captioned her Instagram post showing off her outfit.
Johnson debuted a second look for the after party, where she posed with WNBA legend Breanna Stewart in the Samsung photo booth. Following the Met Gala, Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, showed her gratitude for everyone who made her daughter's experience so successful. Brooks shouted out brands such as NBC, E News, CoverGirl and Samsung.
"After a whirlwind few days of travel and back to back commitments following the Met Gala, I'm thrilled to finally express my heartfelt gratitude to our incredible crew who made @flaujae Met Gala experience truly unforgettable," part of Brooks' Instagram caption read.
Johnson has cemented herself as a public figure known for more than just her basketball skills. She is a leader in the world of NIL and has also gained a fan base for her music.
NIL allows athletes like Johnson to build their personal brand through work with companies, and the endless possibilities of NIL were highlighted by Johnson's Met Gala appearance. Due to the LSU star's success and following, she is able to attend big events with the help of top brands.
