WATCH: $1.5M NIL-worth Flau'jae Johnson drops stylish transition video as LSU star gears up for Unrivaled playoffs

Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers are the only college athletes to sign NIL deals with the professional 3x3 women's basketball league Unrivaled. Founded by former UConn Huskies players Brenna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, the league's inaugural season began in January and is now entering the playoffs.

To mark the occasion, the $1.5 NIL-valued Johnson (per On3) shared a video wearing various Unrivaled hoodies on Instagram on Saturday.

"The Unrivaled Playoffs start tomorrow 🙌🏿 The Semifinals are tomorrow and the Championship is on Monday, March 17th. Who will be Unrivaled? 👑📺," she wrote in the caption.

After eight weeks of intense games, Lunar Owls, Roce BC, Laces BC and Vinyl BC made it to the semifinal round. The Laces vs. Rose game will tip off on Sunday at 7:30 pm EST. One hour later, Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls will battle it out for their chance in the final game, which is scheduled for Monday, 7:30 pm EST.

Flau'jae Johnson comments on her Unrivaled deal

Historically, women's basketball players had to find a career overseas during the off-season to help them earn a bit of cash as the WNBA plays them extremely low. Unrivaled was set to be a solution to both, as it allows players to stay home while earning much more than their WNBA salaries.

Talking about joining hands with the league, Flau'jae Johnson said in an interview with Sports Illustrated in December 2024.

"Them being competitors and knowing high level basketball is going to be played there, it’ll be marketed well, their sign is going to be solely on women’s basketball—I think that’s going to be amazing."

"I’m going to ask questions," Johnson says. "I’m a nerd, kind of, when it comes to that, trying to know what’s going on. I’m definitely going to be asking a lot of questions as much as I can."

Johnson is playing her third college season with the LSU Tigers and will join the league soon, so this will be an excellent chance for her to prepare.

"It’s super dope because that’s where I’m going to be in a few [years]," Johnson said. "I’ll be right in their position. So, being able to learn from people that are right in front of me being able to watch them, I love seeing pros being pros."

Despite being eligible for the WNBA draft this year, Flau'jae Johnson has not indicated any plans to move to the league. This means she will join Unrivaled only in 2027.

