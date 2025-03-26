WATCH: $1.5M NIL-worth Flau'jae Johnson pops out in casual fit to support BF Chris Hilton Jr. during LSU practice

Flau'jae Johnson is not just a phenomenal athlete and rapper, she is a supportive girlfriend, too. An Instagram video posted on Wednesday by her stepdad Ameen Brooks showed Johnson showing up at LSU men's football practice to support her boyfriend, wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. She wore a white jacket and matching pants, while she donned an LSU cap and completed the look with a pair of sunglasses.

"Flau'jae supports her boyfriend #3 during practice," the post was captioned.

Johnson, who has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million (per On3), began dating Hilton in 2024. They first met at an NIL event in New Orleans. The couple went Instagram official on Christmas Day when the LSU women's basketball star posted several snaps of them wearing matching pyjamas.

The couple has since featured in each other's social media posts, hyping and supporting each other. Hilton has also appeared in Johnson's music video for her latest song, "Flau & B."

Outside of their romance, Hilton is in his junior year as a wide receiver for LSU and has earned a place as one of the impactful members of the team.

Flau'jae Johnson makes playful plea for BF Chris Hilton Jr.

Flau'jae Johnson is widely recognized as one of the biggest stars in college basketball. So, it makes sense that her popularity will rub off on her boyfriend, fellow LSU athlete Chris Hilton Jr.

In an episode of her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds," posted on her YouTube channel on Feb. 21, Johnson made a funny plea on her boyfriend's behalf. (Timestamp: 6:27)

"Y'all stop following my man. When I met him, he was at like 12,000 followers. Now, he has like 30,000. I fight people," Johnson said before laughing. "I'm just kidding. Y'all keep his followers up because Lord, he doesn’t even know! Please follow him and turn his NIL up real quick before he goes dry so he can keep buying me Louis V bracelets.”

Hilton has endured an injury-plagued career at LSU, with a fractured foot, two meniscus tears, a torn labrum in his shoulder and then a stress fracture. But he also enjoyed a decent run last season, with 243 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a 9-4 LSU team. The junior is regarded as an NFL prospect.

