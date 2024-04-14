WATCH: $1.7 billion worth Kim Kardashian has son Saint West hitting an electrifying buzzer beater rocking 'mini Kobe' sneaks

Entrepreneur and celebrity Kim Kardashian's son Saint West has shown his sporty side several times, including once walking out soccer superstar Lionel Messi during Inter Miami's game and even having a soccer-themed eighth birthday party.

Kim Kardashian, who has a $1.7 billion net worth (as per Forbes), was at West's basketball game held at the Mamba Sports Academy in Los Angeles. He hit a floating buzzer-beater to win his team the game.

Saint West carried the ball down the court and crossed over an opponent before hitting the shot right before the whistle sounded.

West wore "All-Star" Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneakers, which had 'mini-Kobe' inscribed on the sole alongside markings of No. 8 and No. 24 harkening back to Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers.

The "All-Star" Kobe 6 sneakers worn by Saint West were reissued 3 years ago in Protro form after originally being released in 2011. As described on the Nike website during the launch:

"This edition of the Kobe 6 Protro revives a colorway first worn by the Black Mamba himself during a gathering of the game's brightest stars in 2011. Lower, sleeker and faster-looking than before, it's fitted with a large, flexible Air Zoom Turbo unit for elite responsiveness. Scaled-down traction keeps the silhouette close to the ground for an improved court feel."

Sports facility attended by Saint West honors Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant collaborated with Jon Spotts for the sports facility, which was renamed the Mamba Sports Academy with various sporting facilities, including a youth basketball facility.

A few months before he died, Bryant, who adopted the 'Mamba' moniker spoke to USA TODAY about how impressed he had been with the sports facility before he partnered with them.

“I was blown away by their attention to detail with everything and how much care they put into the smallest of things,” Bryant said “We felt like it was important for us to have a facility in which we can physically help players develop.”

After his passing in 2020, the sports facility retired the 'Mamba' name in honor of the sporting icon and per his family's wishes.

“The changing of the name from Mamba Sports Academy to Sports Academy, the original name from 2016, is not a decision we came to lightly or on our own,” the Sports Academy said in a statement.

“It was a mutual agreement made in accordance with the wishes of his estate. Thank you for respecting that decision in these turbulent times.”

With celebrity children like Saint West still attending the sports academy while associating it with Kobe Bryant, it will always be unofficially known as the Mamba Sports Academy to many.

Poll : Can Saint West become an elite level basketballer? Of course Not a chance 0 votes View Discussion