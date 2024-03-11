WATCH: $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese pulls South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso's hair during marquee matchup

Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers faced Kamilla Cardoso and the South Carolina Gamecocks in a pivotal SEC Championship Game matchup with a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament potentially on the line. Tempers were high throughout the game and in the second quarter, Reese, who has a name, image and likeness valuation of $1.7 million, according to On3 Sports, seemingly pulled Cardoso's hair.

@MichaelDayDMD shared footage of the incident to Twitter, captioning the post:

"Angel Reese with that not-so-subtle hair pull. @espn"

Check out footage of Angel Reese pulling Kamilla Cardoso's hair below:

Expand Tweet

While there was backlash for the hair pull amongst fans, the referees did not notice the incident and play continued. Things did, however, get chippy in the fourth quarter of the Gamecocks' 79-72 victory, with Cardoso one of six players to get ejected after she pushed Flau'jae Johnson, leading to a bench-clearing incident, which also saw the Tigers guard's brother jump over the scorers table and onto the court.

Check out footage of the incident between the LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks below:

Expand Tweet

It is unclear if suspensions will be handed out, however, Cardoso could be in line to miss some time in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks' leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker released a statement apologizing for her actions, stating:

"I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game. My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused. I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future."

Check out Kamilla Cardoso's apology below:

Expand Tweet

Kim Mulkey wishes Kamilla Cardoso pushed Angel Reese instead of Flau'jae Johnson

The LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks were involved in one of the chippiest women's college basketball games in recent memory. Following the matchup, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey discussed the late game incident, which saw Kamilla Cardoso push Flau'jae Johnson, stating:

"No one wants to be a part of that. No one wants to see that ugliness. But I can tell you this - I wish she would've pushed Angel Reese. Don't push a kid - you're 6'8, don't push somebody that little. That was uncalled for in my opinion. Let those two girls that were jawing, let them go at it."

Check out Kim Mulkey's comments on the late game incident below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if tempers will carry over to the NCAA Tournament, if the two sides meet for a third time this season. The Tigers are looking to repeat as national champions, while the Gamecocks will look to win their second title in three years.