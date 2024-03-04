WATCH: 1.7 million worth Angel Reese greeted with “one more year” chants from LSU fans during senior night

Sunday was an emotional day for Angel Reese and for the fans of the LSU Lady Tigers. The school's senior night marked potentially the last regular season home game for the "Bayou Barbie," as she is widely expected to jump to the WNBA for next season.

A short but touching video from Pete Maravich Arena in Baton Rouge showed the LSU crowd begging her to come back for one more season with the Southeastern Conference school. The fans can be heard chanting:

"One more year!"

Reese and the Lady Tigers didn't disappoint, as she and the rest of her team defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 77-56. Reese was once again her team's top scorer, with 22 points, one assist and 14 rebounds. She was followed closely by Flau'jae Johnson, who had 21 points, four assists and seven rebounds.

Johnson was tied with Aneesah Morrow for the lead in assists, with four apiece. With the victory, LSU retains the No. 9 spot in the AP Poll as it steps into the SEC Tournament.

If anything is to keep Angel Reese at the NCAA level, it would be the possibility of accruing NIL deals. She has an On3 valuation of $1.7 million, per On3, which is far more than the highest WNBA deal.

Angel Reese's stats in 2023-24

Despite being the most consistent performer for the LSU Lady Tigers, Angel Reese is one step below the top players of the collegiate level. Her performances still aren't up to par with dominating players like Iowa's Caitlin Clark or Stanford's Cameron Brink.

Reese is averaging 19.1 points (33rd in the nation), 13.0 rebounds (second in the nation) and 2.4 assists (+150) per game. Her field goal percentage of 49.9% is ranked 79 among college basketball women's players.

The Bayou Barbie's points per game average has dropped from last season's career-high of 23. In general, all her stats dropped from her previous year's numbers. Her 3-point field goal percentage is at 12.5%, a significant decrease from the 2022-23 season's 16.7%. Her field goal percentage last season was 52.5%.

We will need to see how the postseason play affects her numbers this year, as she thrived in it last season.