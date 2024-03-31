WATCH: $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese appears to talk trash to UCLA staff following thrilling Sweet 16 win

Angel Reese's No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers (31-5) recorded a stunning 78-69 win against the No. 2 seeded UCLA Bruins (27-7) in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 on Saturday. However, after the full-time whistle, the game had its fair share of controversy.

Reese, who has NIL deals worth $1.8 million (per On3), appeared to hurl a bit of trash talk toward a UCLA assistant coach during her celebrations.

"Watch your mouth," Reese said.

Although it wasn't clear whom Reese aimed her trash talk at, the LSU superstar later confirmed that her remarks weren't targeted at Bruins head coach Cori Close.

Fans on social media were quick to react to the viral clip of Reese trash-talking a UCLA assistant coach.

"You won the game why is you even talking," wrote one fan on X.

"Angel really is no Angel if you cross her," wrote another.

"I’m not mad at Angel, because like she said, watch your mouth and a coach should know better. What a poor example to the rest of her players," a third commented.

"And she said what she said and nobody gonna check her" a fourth wrote.

In general, fans had mixed reactions to the incident.

How did Angel Reese fare against UCLA?

LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese

Angel Reese had another strong outing against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. She finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and one assist to help her team to victory.

Flau'jae Johnson scored a game-high 24 points for the Tigers, while Aneesah Morrow contributed 17 points.

Reese had a bloody nose in the first quarter after being hit in the face by UCLA's Lauren Betts while chasing an offensive board. She received medical attention from the sidelines and returned with a plug in her nose to prevent the bleeding. Nonetheless, the injury didn't appear serious, and she played the remainder of the contest.

Notably, Reese picked up her sixth foul and fouled out with just three minutes remaining on the clock.

The Tigers, who are the reigning national champions, will now be eager to know their Elite Eight opponent.