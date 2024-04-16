WATCH: $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese and Cameron Brink strike a pose for glamour-filled snap during 2024 WNBA Draft

Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, joined 13 others at the 2024 WNBA Draft in Brooklyn, New York. They took a moment to pose for a photo at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

WNBA reporter Khristina Williams shared a clip of Reese, who has a name, image and likeness valuation of $1.8 million, according to On3 Sports and Brink on the red carpet ahead of the draft, captioning the post:

"Angel Reese x Cameron Brink @wnba draft"

Check out Angel Reese and Cameron Brink ahead of the 2024 WNBA Draft below:

Both stars had magnificent collegiate careers and likely won't have to wait too long to hear their names called. Reese averaged 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.5 minutes per game, shooting 49.8% from the field and 70.4% from the free-throw line. Brink averaged 14.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.1 blocks in 22.7 minutes per game while shooting 52.7% from the field, 29.9% from 3-point range and 76.0% from the free-throw line.

Could Angel Reese and Cameron Brink become WNBA teammates?

Angel Reese and Cameron Brink are two of the most recognizable players eligible for this year's WNBA Draft. While it is almost a foregone conclusion that Caitlin Clark will be selected first overall by the Indiana Fever, it is almost just as likely that Brink, who was named the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year lands with the Los Angeles Sparks, who hold the second overall pick.

The Sparks also hold the fourth overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft, as a result of a pre-draft trade with the Seattle Storm. Former South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso has been the most popular choice to be selected third overall by the Chicago Sky, leaving Reese on the board when Los Angeles is back on the clock.

While she has been mocked as high as fourth overall to the Sparks, the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player has also slipped as low as tenth overall in other mock drafts. It is unclear if Los Angeles will look to pair the two rookies together, however, if they decide to do so, their defense, which ranked third in the league in opponents points per game, would likely become the best in the league.

