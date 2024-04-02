WATCH: $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese yells "get me the ball" to HC Kim Mulkey during nail-biting Iowa vs. LSU showdown

Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers were involved in a nail-biting first-half back-and-forth against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes during an Elite Eight matchup that serves as a rematch of last year's national championship game.

After picking up her second foul of the half, the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player could be seen walking off the court telling Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey to get her the ball.

Boot Krewe Media shared the footage of Reese, who has a name, image and likeness valuation of $1.8 million, according to On3 Sports, to X, captioning the post:

"'Get me the ball' - Angel Reese"

Check out the footage of Angel Reese demanding the ball below:

Despite the two first-half fouls and an ankle injury that sidelined her for some time, Reese played great in the half, and the Tigers' offense performed much better while running through her. She finished the first-half with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 6-11 from the field and 2-3 from the free-throw line.

LSU is looking to repeat as champions and win their second national title in program history. They will likely look to get Reese more touches in the second half but will need her to stay out of foul trouble.

Angel Reese praised Caitlin Clark ahead of Elite Eight matchup

There has been an on-court rivarly between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark that dates back to last season's national championship, as the former taunted the latter late in the LSU Tigers' 102-85 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Reese recently made it clear that things are not personal between the two, expressing that her trash-talk is simply a part of her competitive nature, stating:

"Obviously, people don't understand. They think it's personal, but when I get between the lines - friends or anything, if my teammate right here went to play for another team - I'm going to be competitive, I'm going to talk trash to her just because I'm super competitive and that's what we do, but off the court, we're going to kick it and have fun... I love Caitlin and I love her game and I admire everything she's done."

Reese and Clark are both slated to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft, meaning that their Elite Eight matchup is unlikely to be the final chapter in their rivalry. Despite this, one of the star players will see their collegiate career come to an end on Monday.