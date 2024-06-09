WATCH: $1 million NIL-valued Paige Bueckers, Geno Auriemma & UConn squad pose for stylish photoshoot with Tesla Cybertruck worth around $82,000

Paige Bueckers took to Instagram to share snippets of a stylish photoshoot along with Geno Auriemma. The UConn Huskies women's basketball star posed along with her head coach and other members of the college team. They had the Tesla Cybertruck, worth around $82,000, also featured in the said photoshoot.

Bueckers is touted to be one of the faces of college basketball after the departure of players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. She has a NIL valuation of $1 million, according to On3, and is preparing for a potential national championship run with the Huskies in the upcoming season.

Before taking to court, she posed with the Cybertruck along with the squad she would be leading.

Here is the clip showing the UConn star Paige Bueckers in a photoshoot with Tesla Cybertruck, featuring the Huskies' Geno Auriemma and others.

“Bleed blueeee babyyyy,” the text in the clip read.

The clip showed the UConn squad sitting on top of the Cybertruck. Players like Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffin, Kamorea Arnold, and others featured prominently in the clip.

Auriemma has been at the helm of the Huskies women's basketball program since 1985. He has led them to a record 11 national titles in his stint, with the last one coming in 2016. He has also overseen six undefeated seasons with the Huskies.

Now, he has the squad to challenge for the title again and etch the team's name in history, along with himself.

The team had a solid season in 2023-24 and would want to build upon it in 2024-25. They have the tools, but can they execute it?

Paige Bueckers' strong message through T-shirt while enjoying WNBA action

Paige Bueckers had a strong message printed on her t-shirt as she appeared as a spectator at the WNBA. The UConn star witnessed the game between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. She chose to wear a black T-shirt with "EVERYONE WATCHES WOMEN'S SPORTS," written on it.

Bueckers was there to support her ex-UConn teammate and friend Aaliyah Edwards, who is her close friend. Edwards is a part of the Mystics who lost to the Sun with a 76-59 scoreline.

The UConn star, along with Edwards and others, led the Huskies to a final-four finish in the 2023-24 season. She had the best season of her career so far, even though she was coming back from an ACL injury. It remains to be seen if that form continues in the upcoming term.

