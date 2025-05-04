WATCH: $12 million worth Dawn Staley grooves to A’ja Wilson’s theme song with Nike

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley showcased her support to her former player, A'ja Wilson who featured in a recent commercial. Wilson, who is the Gamecocks' most decorated player, featured in Nike's "A’One" theme song.

Staley, who has an estimated net worth of $12 million per Celebrity Net Worth, shared a video on Instagram on Sunday, featuring her dancing to the song in a diner.

"Sing A’Long to the @aja22wilson A’One theme song. We are so thankful and grateful for who you are and the impact you have on all of us. You are truly A’Living Legend! Get your A’One and Only….your feet will thank you! Love you A!" The Gamecocks head coach captioned the post.

A Hopkins, S.C., native, Wilson thrived under Dawn Staley's coaching at South Carolina and etched her name in the history of the program. She is the Gamecocks’ first four-time All-American, four-time First-Team All-SEC and first three-time SEC Player of the Year in conference history. Wilson was also named a finalist in Citizen Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy and Wooden Award and won all three during the 2017-18.

Till date, she remains Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer (2,389) and ended her collegiate career with at least 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Throughout her career at South Carolina, Wilson was undefeated SEC Tournaments, helping the program make history as the first to win four consecutive titles.

As a result, Wilson became the first South Carolina player to be named the top pick for the WNBA draft, which was announced at the Nike New York Headquarters in 2018. Selected by the Las Vegas Aces, she became the third Gamecock player of any sports to become a top draft pick, joining NFL's Jadeveon Clowney (2014) and George Rogers (1981).

Dawn Staley's statue unveiled at South Carolina

It is Dawn Staley's month and the South Carolina women's basketball head coach did not just celebrate her 55th birthday, but also had her statue unveiled at the university on Wednesday. Following the unveiling, Staley took to the stage to talk about what the statue meant to her.

"I agreed to the statue, not for me, but for the girl who will walk by one day and wonder who I was," Staley said. "Maybe, she’ll look me up. She’ll see that I did some things in basketball, of course, but I hope she sees much more.

"I hope she sees that I was a champion for equity and equality, that in my own way, I pushed for change, that I stood proudly in the space God called me to inhabit, but as a regular gurl who used her gifts to open doors so other girls wouldn’t have to knock as hard.”

Since becoming the Gamecocks head coach in 2008, Dawn Staley has amassed a 475-110 overall record. The record includes three national championships, seven Final Four appearances, nine SEC regular-season titles and nine SEC Tournament titles.

