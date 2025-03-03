WATCH: $12M worth Dawn Staley sings McDonald's jingle in a fun IG post after dominating over Kentucky

Dawn Staley's No. 6 South Carolina is on a four-game winning streak after dominating SEC foe No. 15 Kentucky on Sunday. It was the final regular season contest for the Gamecocks, and Staley took to Instagram to celebrate the big win.

Ad

Staley, who has a net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, shared a post with her 562k Instagram followers on Monday, singing the McDonald's jingle.

"Hey Mickie you so fine you so fine you blow my mind….hey mickie!" Staley captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Staley is known for showing off her personality on social media, and the comical Instagram video is just another example of that.

Sunday's win allowed South Carolina to secure a share of the SEC regular-season title. Maybe more significantly, the Gamecocks will be the No. 1 seed for the SEC tournament. A coin flip between South Carolina and Texas, who both finished 15-1 in conference play, determined the seeding for the tournament.

Ad

The Gamecocks hosted ranked SEC foe Kentucky for the final game of the regular season. Despite being ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll, the Wildcats have struggled in their competitive conference. After the loss, they are 11-5 in conference, fifth in the SEC.

Dawn Staley's celebration follows South Carolina's solid showing against Kentucky

South Carolina led 41-33 at halftime, but Kentucky made up some ground, outscoring the Gamecocks 20-17 in the third quarter. With 7:00 left in the game, Staley's squad led by a singular point, but the game slipped out of the Wildcats' control from there. In the final six minutes, South Carolina outscored Kentucky 13-2.

Ad

Sophomore guard Tessa Johnson was the Gamecocks' top scorer with 16 points, and Te-Hina Paopao and Chloe Kitts trailed just behind her with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Kentucky at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad out-rebounded Kentucky 44-28 and shot 49.2% from the field as compared to 42.9% for the Wildcats. With the regular season now behind them, the Gamecocks will aim to continue their dominance into the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here