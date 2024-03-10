WATCH: $1M NIL-valued Jared McCain and CBB analyst Jay Bilas have fun time painting nails ahead of matchup against UNC

Before the Duke Blue Devils' highly-anticipated clash against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, freshman guard Jared McCain indulged in a "spa day" with ESPN's Jay Bilas, both showcasing their manicured nails.

Bilas asked McCain when he started getting manicures and pedicures, with the guard drawing inspiration from an NBA player.

"COVID is when I started doing it," McCain said. "I saw Jordan Clarkson do it first and yeah, from then on I just started getting manicures and pedicures."

Bilas then asked the Blue Devils freshman about his favorite color combinations for his nails, one of them being Duke's historic hues.

"I usually just go with whatever I'm feeling, especially with whatever team color," he said. "I usually stick with black and white or just the deep blue."

Expand Tweet

In a conversation with Complex, McCain, who has an NIL value of $1 million (per On3), opened up about his penchant for wearing nail polish, stating that it helps him express his authentic self.

Jared McCain signs NIL deal with RECOVER 180

Duke v NC State

Duke's freshman phenom Jared McCain is making waves on and off the court. As he prepares for a marquee matchup against arch-rival North Carolina, the ACC Freshman of the Year frontrunner has inked a deal with RECOVER 180, an organic hydration brand.

This partnership adds to McCain's already impressive NIL portfolio, which includes big names like Crocs, Celsius, Champs Sports and CVS.

RECOVER 180 is no stranger to high-profile athlete endorsements, boasting a star-studded roster that includes NBA superstars James Harden, Austin Reaves and Michael Porter Jr., as well as PGA Tour winner Wyndham Clark and NFL legends Rob Gronkowski, Drew Brees, John Elway and Michael Strahan.

Averaging 13.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the No. 9 ranked Blue Devils, McCain is gearing up for the regular season finale against the No. 7 Tar Heels on Saturday.