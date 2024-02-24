WATCH: $2 million NIL-valued Cavinder twins take no days off as IG stars complete a 5 miles run during vacation

Having left basketball aside for the moment, the Cavinder twins seem to be enjoying the pleasures of life. On Friday, they shared a video of them running in what seemed to be an idyllic tropical environment. They are accompanied by some friends, and the video shows a commentary giving additional info on their fitness routine.

"5 miles complete"

At the moment, the Cavinder Twins are on vacation in the Caribbean nation of the Bahamas. Other Instagram posts and stories place them more specifically in Baker's Bay Ocean & Golf Club, a private resort community in the northeastern Bahamas located at Great Guana Cay.

Some might be surprised by the fact that the sisters are on vacation even as the college basketball season rages on. The Cavinder Twins have decided to retire from basketball, with Hannah already having played her last game, while Haley is expected to play her last season in 2024-25 with TCU.

Haley explains why she and her sister Hannah retired from basketball

Last year, Haley Cavinder opened up on the reasoning for her and Hannah to retire from college basketball:

“We made it to the Elite Eight. That was Hanna (her twin sister) and I’s goal, Hanna didn’t want to play, so she made me quit basketball... As a college athlete, you miss so much of your family, your life, we wanted to just play four years, and we’ve always dreamed of starting our businesses and starting a company and taking this route ...

“The burnout, too, I’m not gonna do something that I’m not going to 100% of my all to. If I chose to go back, that wouldn’t be right. I wouldn’t be fully satisfied.”

Initially, Haley was going to play the remainder of the current season and leave it at that. However, late in 2023, she changed her tune and decided to forgo the remainder of the 2023-24 season and transfer to TCU. She's expected to play her last season with the Horned Frogs in 2024-25.

The Cavinder twins' NIL valuation

The Cavinder Twins are also leaving behind important sources of revenue, with Hannah, in particular, having been one of the top college basketball student-athletes in terms of NIL valuation.

According to Marca, she had $2 million of value in NIL deals, which would currently put her at No. 6 in the overall rankings for NIL valuation among all college athletes. That would make her the second woman on the list, only behind Olivia Dunne's $3.5 million valuation, and would make her the top women's college basketball player on the list.

Haley has a more modest but still respectable $868,000 in NIL valuation, according to On3.