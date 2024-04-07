WATCH: $3.2 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark gets big shoutout on SNL as Iowa makes way to National championship clash against South Carolina

Caitlin Clark will play her final game for the top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes (34-4) when they take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks (37-0) in the NCAA title game on Sunday.

Clark, who has NIL deals worth $3.2 million as per On3, has been in the spotlight for her entire senior year, especially after breaking the NCAA's all-time scoring record and taking the women's game to new heights. Notably, the TV ratings of Friday's Final Four game between Iowa vs. UConn set new records.

While Clark is preparing for Iowa's championship game against South Carolina, she got a big shoutout from the "Saturday Night Live" crew. In a hilarious cold open, for March Madness, drawing comparisons to the NBA on TNT show, Devon Walker, who imitated Kenny Smith said:

"It's hard to get excited (about the men's tournament) when there are better games on."

James Austin Johnson, who was imitating Ernie Johnson, then asked Walker if he was referring to the NBA, to which he responded:

"Nah, the women's tournament. The women's tournament is where the action is at. You know how many people watched the Iowa and Connecticut game? Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers, 14 million people. Man, that is 'Young Sheldon' numbers."

Kenan Thompson, who was imitating Charles Barkley on the show, said:

"Women's tournament is where they have the stars. Caitlin Clark is doing ads for State Farm, Subway, Xfinity and Nike. I'm only doing ads for three of those companies."

Expand Tweet

How to watch Caitlin Clark's Iowa vs. South Carolina live? TV schedule and live stream details for national championship game

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four Previews

The championship game between Iowa vs. South Carolina will broadcast live on ABC, with tipoff at 3 p.m. EDT from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans without cable access can live stream the contest on Fubo TV.

Caitlin Clark will be eager to leave the Hawkeyes with a national championship title. Her Iowa team reached the final last season but lost to the LSU Tigers.

This season, Clark and Co. need to hand the Gamecocks their first defeat of the season if the Hawkeyes want to lift the championship.