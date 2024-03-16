WATCH: $4.9 million NIL-valued Bronny James once couldn't stop laughing at IShowSpeed's hilarious barking antic

Bronny James posted a video on his X account with social media influencer IShowSpeed. Both appeared to be barking, mimicking a canine and IShowSpeed's trademark antics. Speed seemed proud and surprised that Bronny James was able to sound so similar to his barking move.

Expand Tweet

It isn't surprising that IShowSpeed is hanging out with the son of LeBron James.

Bronny is the highest-ranked student-athlete in terms of NIL valuation ($4.9 million, according to On3). According to Marca, he has earned even more than On3's reports, with earnings of $5.9 million.

Who's IShowSpeed? Exploring the career of the streamer

IShowSpeed is well-known for hanging out with sporting icons. Much of his content creation has been centered on soccer. Speed is known to be a fan of Portuguese soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo and has traveled several times to watch the star.

He initially became famous in his teenage years for his streams while playing video games like FIFA, Roblox and Fortnite. In the 2020s, he pivoted to soccer content creation and attended several stadiums in England to watch Premier League sides. He also attended the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, there's been a dark side to his fame. In 2022, Sky Sports banned him from the channel due to prior misogynistic comments made by the influencer. Later that year, he was accused of racist behavior toward Chinese fans during the World Cup in Qatar.

USC head coach Andy Enfield on why Bronny James' season has been so lackluster

There's no denying that Bronny James' opening act in the NCAA Division I hasn't been all that he had hoped for. However, it is important to remember that the young man went through a scary moment in July 2023 when he suffered a cardiac arrest incident. Head Coach Enfield wants everyone to remember that.

“Anytime a young man misses four months, including the first part of the season, it’s hard to just start playing in December, you’re behind on a variety of things, including conditioning, timing on offense and defense, the system you’re trying to learn," Enfield said.

"It’s really hard as a freshman, but I give him a ton of credit. He showed up every day focused, he works extremely hard and is a great teammate.”

It remains to be seen if Bronny declares for the upcoming NBA draft or wishes to spend more time in college space.