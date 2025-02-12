WATCH: $45 million worth John Calipari nonchalantly keeps working while Arkansas team surprises him with sweet gesture

The Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari turned 66 years old on Monday and the players threw him a special celebration. Sophomore guard DJ Wagner led the way into Calipari's office, carrying a white cake with red, black and white stripes, as his teammates followed behind, singing the "Happy Birthday" song.

At his desk, Calipari, who is worth $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, seemed busy with his papers and he kept working on them while all his players gathered around the room. The Razorbacks shared the video and photos from the celebration with the caption:

"🎶 Happy birthday to youuuuuuu 🎶"

When he finally did look up, John Calipari joked about his age claiming to be 56. After a bit of laugh with the players, he got serious and said:

"The best thing is being able to coach you guys. I'm serious. Don't care about the ups and downs of this. All I'm looking for at the end (is that) we're all writing our own story, okay? Appreciate this though."

Calipari's first season at Arkansas is not going the way he would have anticipated as the Razorbacks are 3-7 in Southeastern Conference play (14-9 overall). The team has eight more games left in the regular season to rise up in the SEC standings, as they now are third from the bottom.

John Calipari stars in a new docuseries about his Arkansas transfer

John Calipari shocked many when he stepped down as Kentucky coach in April 2024 after 15 years with the Wildcats. Looking for a new challenge, he took up the vacant coaching position at Arkansas, and his journey is documented in the new ViceTV series, "Calipari: Razor's Edge."

The first episode premiered on Monday and it followed the Razorbacks from preseason practices until the loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 25 at home. It also had interviews with players and some, like Adou Thiero, Boogie Fland and Zvonimir Ivisic explained why followed Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas.

"I read the news, I knew that I was going to Arkansas, instantly," Ivisic said. "I came to Kentucky because of Coach Cal in the first place. He left, of course I'm going to leave with him. He was fighting for me the whole time. He never gave up. Why would I give up on him?"

The entire docu-series is six-episode long and runs for one hour each. It will be released every Monday and is available to stream on Philo TV and Direct TV Stream.

