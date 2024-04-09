WATCH: $45M-worth John Calipari depicts carefree attitude as former Kentucky HC walks his dog amid Arkansas job havoc

John Calipari is reportedly departing Kentucky after a decade and a half with the Wildcats. The former point guard is said to be transitioning to Arkansas to replace Eric Musselman, who left for USC. Nonetheless, Calipari doesn’t seem ready to talk to anyone amid the rumors.

An attempt to get the Wildcats coach to address the situation proved abortive. WKYT sports reporter Lee K. Howard shared a video on his social media page on Monday, featuring Coach Calipari on his phone while pushing a dog stroller, with a small pooch walking nearby.

The coach was approached by an individual with a camera for comment on the situation surrounding the Arkansas rumor. However, John Calipari swiftly responded by saying he was simply walking his dog, rebuffing any further inquiries on his potential departure from Kentucky.

A surprise departure from Kentucky

It was reported by ESPN on Sunday that John Calipari and Arkansas are in the final stages of negotiating a five-year deal for him to take over the leadership of the Razorbacks' basketball program. The move will undoubtedly shake up the college basketball landscape.

The development is a surprising twist, particularly in light of Calipari's recent affirmations of his dedication to Kentucky. Following the Wildcats' disappointing exit from the NCAA Tournament in the first round, Calipari gave his commitment to fans amid expectations of getting fired.

“That standard of national titles has been here from coach Rupp on,” Calipari said. “The only thing I am saying to all our fans. I’m going to work. That is a commitment that I give to the fans. I love it. This is what I want. This is it. Let’s come together and let’s do something.”

Nonetheless, the $45 million-worth head coach(as per Celebrity Net Worth) seems to be on his way out of the program after 15 years. The crucial relationship that facilitated the deal was Calipari's enduring connection with John H. Tyson, a billionaire philanthropist with longstanding ties to Arkansas.

What’s next for Kentucky after John Calipari’s exit?

Without a doubt, Kentucky transitions into a whole new era following the departure of John Calipari. The program will look to get a brilliant replacement following its struggle in the NCAA Tournament in the last couple of years. They haven't gone beyond the first round since 2019.

A couple of names have been suggested as the likely candidates to take over the Wildcats ahead of the 2024-25 college basketball season. The names include Baylor’s Scott Drew, Alabama's Nate Oats, Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd and Texas A&M's Buzz Williams.