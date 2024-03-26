Watch: 49ers' George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle pull up at Iowa game for Caitlin Clark's last dance

Caitlin Clark is set to play her final career game at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday as the No.1 Iowa Hawkeyes host the No.8 West Virginia Mountaineers with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle were on hand to watch the contest.

"George Kittle is in the house to watch Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes take on West Virginia in the Round of 32 tonight."

Kittle played his college football at the University of Iowa, recording 48 receptions for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns over four seasons, two of which he hardly saw the field. In the video above, Kittle can be seen wearing a No. 3 Hawkeyes basketball jersey, supporting his wife, who played for the team during her college years.

Then known as Claire Till, she spent four seasons with the program, appearing in 95 games before a chronic knee injury ended her career during her senior season. She averaged 1.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks in just 8.7 minutes per game. She shot 38.1% from the field, 28.6% from 3-point range and 56.3% from the free-throw line.

Caitlin Clark set to enter 2024 WNBA draft

Caitlin Clark will play her final game at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday as she has recently revealed her plans to enter the 2024 WNBA draft. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard made the announcement last month, tweeting:

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa.

"My teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.

"Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true."

There had been plenty of speculation as to whether or not she would take advantage of the extra year of college eligibility granted to athletes who played in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ultimately, Clark has decided to turn professional after the season. She will look to lead the Hawkeyes to their first national title in program history before ending her historic collegiate career.