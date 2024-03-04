Rap superstar Travis Scott sparked a frenzy in Iowa City Sunday, grabbing courtside seats to watch Caitlin Clark cement her basketball legacy. The stage was set for Clark as the No. 6 Hawkeyes played the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in a massive Big Ten matchup.

The "Utopia" singer's presence electrified the atmosphere as Carver-Hawkeye Arena welcomed celebrities flocking to witness history. Alongside icons like MLB legend Nolan Ryan and WNBA great Maya Moore, Travis upped the ante on Clark's Senior Night as she sat just 18 points from claiming an NCAA scoring record for the ages.

He posted on X Sunday saying he'd be looking for a Clark No. 22 Iowa jersey:

At the game, Travis Scott, whose net worth is estimated at $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, told ESPN:

"Caitlin is my friend. Here for her and Gabby Marshall, who is amazing!"

The contest held profound importance for Clark - entering on the verge of etching her name into basketball lore as the NCAA's all-time Division I leading scorer.

Caitlin Clark needed just 18 points to pass Hall of Famer "Pistol Pete" Maravich's hallowed career mark of 3,667. She calmly sank the first of two crucial free throws, then triggered pandemonium by draining the second to make history in front of a delirious home crowd.

Among the throng of celebrity onlookers, Travis Scott and other stars erupted courtside, witnessing the Iowa star formally cementing her place among basketball royalty.

Caitlin Clark meets with Maya Moore ahead of record-breaking night

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark received a special surprise visitor before Sunday's senior day matchup when basketball legend Maya Moore dropped by. Clark has often referred to Moore as her favorite player.

As one of the most decorated players ever, with four WNBA titles, two NCAA championships and two Naismith Awards, Moore drew awe and admiration from Clark. The Hawkeyes guard admitted to "fangirling so hard" upon meeting her idol in person before taking the court one last time on her home floor.

The encounter was a poignant full-circle moment for both transcendent talents. This passing of the torch from Moore to Clark reinforced the eventual responsibility of superstars to inspire future generations.

With Caitlin Clark poised to exit college basketball immortalized in the record books, there's little doubt she'll be the one providing wisdom and motivating youth players one day - much like Moore did for her on the eve of a historic night in Iowa City.