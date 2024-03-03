WATCH: $815k NIL-valued Zach Edey shared a cool moment with legendary Purdue HC Gene Keady amid Big 10 Championship celebrations

Zach Edey added 32 points and 11 rebounds as No. 2 Purdue beat Michigan State 80-74 on Saturday to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship. During the post-game celebrations, Zach went up to legendary coach Gene Keady and shared a beautiful moment, shaking hands with him.

The video garnered huge attention online, showing the players in a celebratory mode after the Boilermakers registered a narrow victory. Edey went up to Gene Keady in the stands. An iinitially confused Gene took time to reciprocate before the two shook hands heartwarmingly.

Here's the video:

Keady, a Hall of Fame basketball coach, is best known for his 25-year stint with the Boilermakers. Under him, Purdue University went into the NCAA tournament 17 times. Keady won six Big Ten regular season championships and has bagged the Big Ten Coach of the Year title seven times.

Zach Edey and Co. script thrilling victory in Indiana, thanks to multiple contributors

Purdue University took their record to 26-3 and 15-3 in the Big Ten with their victory in West Lafayette Indiana on Saturday night.

Braden Smith paired well with Zach Edey, who has an NIL valuation of $815,000, added 23 points and nine rebounds. Fletcher Loyer contributed 15 points in the Boilermakers’ victory.

For the Michigan State, Tyson Walker offered resistance with 14 points, four assists and seven rebounds. Jaden Akins chipped in 13 points, while Malik Hall added 12 points. Xavier Booker, meanwhile, had 11 points.

If the Boilermakers win one of their remaining two games, they will clinch their second outright regular season title victory. Ohio State had previously accomplished the same in 2006 and 2007 when it bagged back-to-back regular season titles. Could they do so again after more than a decade?

