WATCH: $924,000 NIL-valued Hanna and Haley Cavinder give an apartment tour of their luxurious ‘dream place’ in Fort Lauderdale

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are living a luxurious life thanks to their enormous accumulated through various NIL deals. The twins took fans on an adventure in a YouTube video of theirs.

In the video, Hanna and Haley Cavinder gave fans a sneak peek of their lavish apartment in Fort Lauderdale. The YouTube video was titled:

“We moved to our dream place.”

Their apartment has two bedrooms and is located in a high-rise building in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The house features a floor-to-ceiling windows concept with a wrap-around balcony.

The open living space was decorated with minimal white and beige furniture. A flat-screen TV was mounted on a pillar in the living room and the kitchen included modern appliances. The sisters also showed off their bar cart filled with champagne.

Haley Cavinder took her fans around in her walk-in closet and showed the double sinks in the bathroom. They did not have to purchase much furniture as they brought most of their belongings from Miami to their new place.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder twins come back to the Miami Hurricanes for their final basketball season

Haley had already committed to the TCH Horned Frogs in November and was going to play with the team in the 2024-2025 season.

But on Wednesday, her twin sister Hanna, who has an NIL valuation of $924,000 as per On3 Sports, announced that she will return to the Miami Hurricanes to play a last season of college basketball. Seeing this, Haley also announced that she was transferring to Miami to play alongside her sister.

The twins played their first three seasons with the Fresno State Bulldogs. They are popular on social media for their NIL deals and are known for their fitness-related content.

The sister took a break from basketball to focus on other business ventures. But it seems like they could not keep themselves away from the hardwood floor for too long. Despite fans showing their confusion over their decision to play for another season, their return is much-anticipated by many.

In 2022, Haley averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for the Hurricanes. Her sister, Hanna, averaged 3.8 ppg, 1.3 ppg, and 1.6 ppg.

Are you excited to see Hanna and Haley Cavinder play together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.