WATCH: A’ja Wilson sheds tears of joy as she witnesses her jersey going in the rafters alongside parents 

A’ja Wilson had her legacy immortalized on Sunday, as her No. 22 jersey was retired at South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena. Surrounded by her parents and thousands of fans, Wilson couldn’t hold back tears of joy as her jersey joined the rafters, highlighting her remarkable career.

In an Instagram post from South Carolina women’s basketball on Sunday, A’ja Wilson at the jersey retirement ceremony was deeply emotional. Wilson stood alongside her parents on center court, visibly moved by the overwhelming love and support. Fans erupted into applause as the No. 22 jersey ascended into the rafters, symbolizing her impact on the program.

During her time at South Carolina, Wilson achieved numerous milestones: three-time SEC Player of the Year and two-time SEC tournament MVP among other achievements.

She capped off her college career as South Carolina's program's all-time leading scorer with 2,389 points, a resume that secured her status as the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

Three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson solidified her legacy as a South Carolina legend on Sunday as her No. 22 jersey was retired at Colonial Life Arena, her former home court. The arena, which already featured a statue of Wilson outside its main entrance, now also honors her on its rafters alongside the program’s greatest achievements.

The weekend was filled with celebrations, memories, and gratitude as Wilson reunited with her former coach, Dawn Staley, and the current Gamecocks. She spoke with the players at practice on Saturday, participated in a question-and-answer session with Staley, and cheered from the sidelines as the men’s basketball team faced No. 13-ranked Texas A&M later that evening.

Wilson made history and became the program’s first No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, joining the Las Vegas Aces, where she has since won three league MVPs, two WNBA championships, and an Olympic gold medal. Wilson expressed her gratitude, thanking her teammates, coaches, and the fans who have supported her journey.

“It’s a privilege to be a Gamecock, to be a part of this community,” WIlson said. Fighting back tears, Wilson gave special thanks to her parents, saying, “I hope I make you proud.”

“Thank you all for believing in me and for making this moment possible,” Wilson said, marking an emotional and unforgettable chapter in her remarkable legacy.

As the banner bearing her name, No. 22, and the South Carolina logo rose to the rafters, A'ja Wilson stood surrounded by love and admiration. Current Gamecocks players, wearing warm-up shirts with her number, embraced her in celebration.

