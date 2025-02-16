WATCH: Alabama coach Nate Oats hilariously recounts how his daughters keep him "humbled" on College GameDay

Alabama coach Nate Oats had a big showdown on Saturday against Auburn. But even a pivotal game didn't slow Oats down in sharing life insights.

On the set of ESPN's College Game Day, Oats laughingly discussed his daughters and how they interact with their famous father.

"Sometimes, they just keep you humble. The other game when we won -- I forget which game was that, maybe Arkansas -- it was like, 'Dad, why were we so terrible?

"Why did we only win by four? Dad, you need to--' There's a lot of coaching advice from the girls. 'Why do you keep so-and-so in the game tonight? He was terrible,'" chuckled Oats.

Oats hasn't had a lot of opportunities to practice humility this season, but a 94-85 loss to Auburn dropped the Tide below their in-state rivals in the SEC championship race. Coming in, each team was 10-1 in league play.

Nate Oats at Alabama

Nate Oats played and first coached at tiny Marantha Baptist in Wisconsin.

He was a high school coach for over a decade before making the jump to Division I college hoops. Oats was an assistant at Buffalo, before following Bobby Hurley into the head coaching job, which he held for four seasons.

Alabama hired Oats in March 2019. He has led the Tide to three Sweet 16 appearances in the last four seasons and reached the Final Four in 2024. Oats and his wife, Crystal, have three daughters. One daughter, Lexie, 20, is a student at Alabama.

Despite the dominance of football in Alabama's culture, Oats has become a tremendously popular coach in short order. He was tied to the Kentucky job in the offseason but quickly took his name out of contention because of his satisfaction with his current position at Alabama.

Nate Oats' 2024-25 Tide

Nate Oats' outstanding squad is the top scoring team in the nation, averaging 90.5 points per game.

Alabama is led by super senior Mark Sears, who deferred his NBA possibilities to return for another season with Oats. Super senior Grant Nelson is another wily veteran who gives the Tide plenty of postseason experience.

Alabama took the loss on Saturday against Auburn, but the Tide haven't had many losses. Oats' team was indicated by the NCAA to hold one of the NCAA Tournament's No. 1 overall seeds. Oats and Alabama will also get a return shot against Auburn later in the regular season.

