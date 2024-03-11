WATCH: Antonio Brown once again trolls Caitlin Clark with Mel Gibson reference after Iowa's last-minute Big Ten Championship Game win

Caitlin Clark was able to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to their third consecutive Big Ten Championship Game victory in a thrilling comeback. After trailing by eight points with just over two minutes to go, Clark scored five points and assisted on the Hawkeyes' other two baskets to send the game to overtime. She added another seven points in the extra period, leading Iowa to a 94-89 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

While Clark had seven turnovers, she finished with 34 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and three steals while shooting 12-29 from the field, 5-17 from three-point range and 5-6 from the free-throw line.

Despite her clutch performance, the Hawkeyes guard was trolled by seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown, who tweeted a photoshopped image of Mel Gibson's face over Clark's body, captioning the post:

"Congrats to Caitlin Clark for winning the big ten championship #MelGibson #CTESPN"

Check out Antonio Brown's tweet on Caitlin Clark below:

Expand Tweet

The Hawkeyes, who are ranked third in the latest rendition of the AP Top 25 Poll, likely secured a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with their win in the Big Ten Championship Game.

In addition to winning their third consecutive conference tournament title, Sunday's game marked Iowa's sixth conference title since the inception of the tournament in 1995. Clark will now look to lead the team to their first national title in program history.

What did Caitlin Clark say about winning the Big Ten Championship Game?

After leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to their third consecutive Big Ten Championship Game victory, Caitlin Clark credited her team for the come-from-behind victory, stating:

"We just found a way to win, and that speaks to the team that we have, the maturity we have on this group. I just think this team is never out of a game. We have the offensive firepower to be in any game, and we all believed that, we all knew that and we never gave up... When you get into the groove and into the game, those thoughts kind of don't even cross your mind. You're just there. You're playing. You trust one another." [h/t ESPN]

Clark was named Big Ten tournament MVP for the third consecutive season. In three games, she averaged 28.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.3 blocks while shooting 40.3% from the field, 26.2% from three-point range and 91.3% from the free-throw line.