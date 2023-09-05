WATCH: Auburn basketball unveils stunning new uniforms as excitement abounds the roster

The Auburn men's basketball team introduced new jerseys ahead of the 2023-24 season, as the Tigers will start their new season with a fresh look.

The Tigers recently rocked similar jerseys, although the new ones feature well-defined patterns. The team's official X handle unveiled the new uniforms on Monday.

There haven't been many changes in the design, but Tigers fans noticed the minor changes. The Under Armour jerseys will definitely shine bright this season with the new orange jersey having a brighter color.

The navy blue jerseys feature a thick orange strip with two white stripes following on the side. On the sides, the new jersey has a v-cut, which is a common trait when it comes to NBA jerseys. The white jerseys feature the same thick orange stripe with two navy blue stripes following.

The orange jersey has a common white stripe on the side with a small Under Armour logo. The shorts are beautifully designed as well, featuring great patterns by the waist.

Auburn basketball has introduced interesting new talent

Auburn finished seventh in the Southeastern Conference in the previous season, with an SEC record of 10-8 and an overall record of 21-13.

The Tigers have introduced a total of four transfers (two forwards and two guards) and a five-star recruit. Aden Holloway, a five-star recruit was ranked 17th in the ESPN 100 and had multiple offers on his table, including LSU, Notre Dame and Wake Forest.

The SEC, on the other hand, has seen Alabama and Texas A&M dominate in the conference. With an improved squad this year, the Tigers have a chance to finish the season with a better record. The Tigers went past the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March. However, they couldn't stop the Houston Cougars later on.

It will be interesting to see how far the Tigers make it this year. While the conference realignment is still in play, the Tigers haven't planned to make a move yet. Auburn basketball will tip off their upcoming season on Nov. 7 against the Baylor Bears.

The Tigers haven't made any trips outside the U.S., playing games against international teams as a pre-season warmup. Their Dec. 9 matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers is much awaited by the fans, as the squad will face Mike Woodson's players.