  • Watch: Azzi Fudd, Flau’jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo put in the work as JuJu Watkins links up with Angel Reese’s coach Teresa Weatherspoon

Modified Aug 01, 2025 02:51 GMT
Watch: Azzi Fudd, Flau&rsquo;jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo put in the work as JuJu Watkins links up with Angel Reese&rsquo;s coach Teresa Weatherspoon (Image Source: IMAGN)
Women's college basketball players Azzi Fudd, Flau'jae Johnson and Hannah Hidalgo sweat it out in a workout session with Unrivaled. At the same time, USC guard JuJu Watkins linked up with Angel Reese's former coach, Teresa Weatherspoon.

The videos were posted by the women's professional 3-on-3 basketball league on its Instagram stories with UConn guard Fudd shooting 3-pointers from a few feet away from the logo. LSU stalwart Johnson performed dribble drills with obstacles while Notre Dame scorer Hidalgo polished her offensive moves.

On the other hand, Watkins, who is still rehabbing her surgically-repaired knee, was seen hooking up with Weatherspoon, who coached former LSU forward Angel Reese in the Chicago Sky. Weatherspoon is now the bench tactician of the Vinyl BC.

NCAA Noobita also posted the videos on X/Twitter.

The four players participated in Unrivaled Basketball's 72-Hour activities. Fudd, Hidalgo and Watkins were among the 13 women's college basketball players who signed NIL deals with Unrivaled recently.

Other NCAA players who were under the Unrivaled banner include Lauren Betts, Sienna Betts and Kiki Rice of UCLA, Sarah Strong (UConn), Madison Booker (Texas), Olivia Miles (TCU), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina) and Syla Swords (Michigan).

Johnson, meanwhile, renewed her ties with the basketball league by re-signing a new contract. She first signed an NIL deal with Unrivaled in December last year.

Unrivaled president opens up on signing women's college basketball stars on NIL deals

Unrivaled president of basketball operations Luke Cooper has stated the reason behind the league's initiative to reach out in the college basketball scene.

Cooper took note of the league's desire to elevate the women's game and support athletes. The official said Unrivaled's primary mission is to invest in women's basketball talent and signing up the 14 college basketball players to new NIL deals reflects its deep commitment.

Six teams competed in the inaugural season and Rose BC, made up of Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, Kahleah Copper, Lexie Hull, Angel Reese and Azurá Stevens, emerged as inaugural champions after beating Vinyl BC in the final, 62-54. Gray was named Finals MVP.

Other teams who took part in the league tournament were Lunar Owls BC, Laces BC, Mist BC and Phantom BC.

Edited by Geoff
