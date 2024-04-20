WATCH: Bayou Barbie Angel Reese bids warm good-bye to LSU nation before Chicago Sky debut

Former LSU star Angel Reese, also known as Baton Rouge`s Bayou Barbie, recently went on social media to bid the Tigers nation farewell as she prepares for her WNBA rookie season with the Chicago Sky.

The seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft posted this short video on her Instagram profile, addressing LSU fans ahead of the upcoming WNBA season, with the caption:

"Not goodbye, but see you later"

"Hey guys, Angel Reese here; the Bayou Barbie. Thank you guys for these amazing two years here, the amazing experiences, the amazing memories, the fanbase was amazing, the amazing culture, amazing food, and memories I`ll never forget--especially the national championship."

She continues:

"This is not a goodbye, it`s just a `see you later,` I hope you guys are still fans of me in the WNBA. I`m now a part of the Chicago Sky, and I know you guys are gonna support me."

Reese further said that she`s changing her jersey number to number 5 for the Sky, as opposed to her number 1 and number 10 during her time at LSU. Either way, there`s a good chance that this year`s seventh overall pick is going to be among the most promising young WNBA stars, alongside former South Carolina star and her new teammate Kamilla Cardoso--whom Chicago picked at the third overall selection.

Both Cardoso and Reese will headline the Chicago Sky team, which had a disappointing 18-22 record in the 2023 season. This was unfortunately punctuated by a five and six-game losing streak, as well as a first-round exit in the playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces. That was the second straight first-round exit for Chicago, who also got knocked out early the prior season by the New York Liberty.

Chicago reacts to Reese and Cardoso`s arrival

Reese and Cardoso`s arrival to the Windy City is bringing fresh energy into the franchise. Fans in Chicago have already weighed in on their two new lottery picks, and there seems to be a palpable excitement for the Sky`s upcoming season.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, along with the Chicago Bulls and Sky minority owner and NBA legend Dwayne Wade, joined in welcoming Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso to the team. Also extending their greetings were Julia Bianchi and Cari Roccaro of the Chicago Red Stars soccer team, among others. (via Yahoo Sports).

