WATCH: Bayou Barbie Angel Reese gets heartfelt tribute from LSU women's basketball team ahead of upcoming WNBA draft

Angel Reese got a heartfelt tribute from the LSU women's basketball team ahead of the WNBA Draft on Monday.

Reese declared for the WNBA draft following a successful collegiate career, as she was a key part of the Tigers winning the national title in 2023.

After LSU was eliminated from the 2024 NCAA Tournament by Iowa, Reese announced that she would be declaring for the WNBA Draft. It wasn't a surprise, as the forward had done everything she wanted to in college.

"I've done everything I wanted to in college," Reese told Vogue about her decision.

"I've won a national championship. I've gotten (SEC) Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro -- and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

With the WNBA Draft on Monday, LSU shared a touching tribute for Reese after everything she did for the school and the women's basketball program.

Expand Tweet

The video was a nice way to send Reese off to the WNBA, as she did do a lot for the LSU basketball program.

Reese played two seasons at LSU, beginning her college career at Maryland before transferring to LSU for the 2022-23 season.

Where is Angel Reese projected to be drafted?

Angel Reese is projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

In ESPN's latest WNBA Mock Draft, the outlet has Reese going seventh overall to the Chicago Sky. According to them, Chicago has moved up in the draft to get in the range to select Reese. The outlet wrote:

"The fact the Sky traded with Minnesota to swap first-round draft positions gives us a good indication that Chicago has a specific player in mind -- someone the Sky hope will still be available.

"It could be Reese, who was a dominant rebounder in college; she had 20 in her final game for LSU. A lot has been made of Reese needing growth on the offensive end. But Weatherspoon was a defensive specialist as a player and could really value Reese's potential."

The New York Post's mock draft also has Reese going seventh overall to Chicago, which does seem like a logical landing spot for her.

In her collegiate career, Angel Reese averaged 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Last season, the forward averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals.

Poll : Do you think Angel Reese will be a first-round pick? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback